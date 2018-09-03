Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Will Be Similar to Bloodborne, Dark Souls In Scope

FromSoftware’s upcoming game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, will be similar in size and scope as the team’s previous games, Bloodborne and Dark Souls.

The news comes way of FromSoftware’s communications manager Yasuhiro Kitao, who has hesitant to talk about the game’s size in terms of game length, but revealed that in terms of world and volume it will be similar to the studio’s previous work.

“We can’t give a specific number of hours right now, but we think in terms of game volume, it’s probably not going to be too different from our recent titles,” said Kitao while speaking to VG 24/7. “Play-time is very nebulous, it varies from player to player with our old titles as well. Again with this game, in terms of development scope and what we’re trying to create in terms of the world and variety – it’s not going to differ too much.”

If you’ve played Bloodborne or Dark Souls, you will understand why Kitao didn’t want to put a number on the game’s length. The length of FromSoftware games – more so than many other games – can vary wildly from player to player, and so there’s really no good answer. If you come in too high, some people will slam you if it wasn’t that long for them. However, you don’t want to undersell it either with a low number, because you’ll just get hammered on the other end.

From the sounds of it, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be very much a FromSoftware game, which is exciting news in itself for many, however, for some who have never been able to get into their games, probably less so.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is poised to release next year on March 22 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news and media on the game, click here. For more information about its premise, here’s an official pitch from its publisher Activision:

“In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice you are the “one-armed wolf”, a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Bound to protect a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline, you become the target of many vicious enemies, including the dangerous Ashina clan. When the young lord is captured, nothing will stop you on a perilous quest to regain your honor, not even death itself.

“Explore late 1500s Sengoku Japan, a brutal period of constant life and death conflict, as you come face to face with larger than life foes in a dark and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head to head combat in a bloody confrontation.

“Take Revenge. Restore your honor. Kill Ingeniously.”