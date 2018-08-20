Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Release Date Announced

A release date for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has been announced with FromSoftware’s new game scheduled to release on March 22, 2019.

The date’s further out than many people waiting on the Dark Souls creator’s next game would’ve hoped, but it’s not an entirely unexpected one. With Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice officially being unveiled back in June during E3, the release date has the game becoming available less than a year after the official unveiling. FromSoftware and publisher Activision announced the release date of the game today with a tweet confirming the date.

The clashing of swords is imminent. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice arrives March 22, 2019.

Gamescom attendees will be able to experience the game firsthand this week as well with a hands-on demonstration giving a first look at the game’s combat and style.

“We can’t wait for fans to finally get their hands on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” said Steve Young, chief revenue officer at Activision. “Fans will get a taste of the multiple tools available for the prosthetic shinobi arm this week at Gamescom, and will be able to fully dive into the brutal, dark world of 1500s Sengoku Japan when the game launches on March 22, 2019.”

Activision’s blog post about the announcement also shared more gameplay details that deal with the prosthetic tool players use to navigate the environment and fight enemies. Referring to the main character as the “one-armed wolf,” the post says that the protagonist will use the prosthetic for different purposes outside of the grappling hook that’s already been revealed. New actions become available by reconstructing the tool, one of which is a series of powerful charge attacks.

With the game’s release date now announced, players can go ahead and preorder it ahead of the March timeframe. A Collector’s Edition was also revealed, one that comes with the base game alongside other collectibles like an artbook and a statue with the full contents detailed below.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Collector’s Edition

Full Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game

7″ Shinobi Statue

Map

SteelBook

Collectible Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Replica Game Coins

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be available on March 22, 2019! Also, there's a pretty sweet Collector's Edition coming.

