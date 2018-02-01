Sephiroth Comes to Mobius Final Fantasy with New Trailer



A new update has gone live on Mobius Final Fantasy, and it’s major highlight is the addition of Sephiroth, the legendary villain of Final Fantasy VII. The event, known as Fatal Calling, is being hailed as yet another collaboration of titles, crossing Final Fantasy VII into the Mobius universe. An all-new trailer has been released along side the update, with a pivotal moment followed by game play from the mobile title.

For anyone who isn’t quite as familiar with Mobius, it’s a free-to-play iOS and Android game that delivers on classic Final Fantasy RPG battling, combined with cards that allow players to upgrade their characters throughout the story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s plenty to do over the next two months in the game, with events and collaborations planned throughout, such as:

All-New FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE-themed Quests and Regions: In addition to the “Fatal Calling Part 1” event, “Sephiroth Descends,” the newest multiplayer quest, is available only in February. Players can enjoy more of the original story content through Parts 2 and 3 of the “Fatal Calling” region that open on February 8 and 15, respectively.

In addition to the “Fatal Calling Part 1” event, “Sephiroth Descends,” the newest multiplayer quest, is available only in February. Players can enjoy more of the original story content through Parts 2 and 3 of the “Fatal Calling” region that open on February 8 and 15, respectively. Powerful FINAL FANTASY XV and FINAL FANTASY XIV collaboration cards: Back by popular demand, the Noctis, Prompto, Lunafreya, Aranea, Gladiolus, Ignis, Iris, and Ardyn ability cards from FINAL FANTASY XV, along with the Bahamut, Odin, Garuda, Titan, Alexander and Bismark ability cards from FINAL FANTASY XIV are all available to summon for a limited time from February 1 – 7.

Back by popular demand, the Noctis, Prompto, Lunafreya, Aranea, Gladiolus, Ignis, Iris, and Ardyn ability cards from FINAL FANTASY XV, along with the Bahamut, Odin, Garuda, Titan, Alexander and Bismark ability cards from FINAL FANTASY XIV are all available to summon for a limited time from February 1 – 7. Special In-Game Bonuses: Up to 14 Summon Tickets, 2 Growstars and the Sephiroth: Dissidia FINAL FANTASY ability card may be obtained by simply logging in during the month of February.

Up to 14 Summon Tickets, 2 Growstars and the Sephiroth: Dissidia FINAL FANTASY ability card may be obtained by simply logging in during the month of February. New Aerith-themed Meia Job Available to Summon: “Flower Girl of Midgar,” a new Legend Job, is available to summon from February 15 – March 1.

Limited Time Purchase Bonus: During the entire month of February, those that purchase 6,000 Magicite will receive the Legend Job based on Cloud, “SOLDIER 1st Class” and 1 Growstar material card.

During the entire month of February, those that purchase 6,000 Magicite will receive the Legend Job based on Cloud, “SOLDIER 1st Class” and 1 Growstar material card. “Last Calling” Ranking Event: Hardcore players can take on the one-on-one battle against Sephiroth and climb up the rankings to receive in-game rewards from February 22 – March 1.

Hardcore players can take on the one-on-one battle against Sephiroth and climb up the rankings to receive in-game rewards from February 22 – March 1. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE “Eclipse Contact” Collaboration Event Extended: Those who missed the previous FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE-themed collaboration event will be able to play through the collaboration event region until March 31.

Mobius Final Fantasy is out now for PC, iOS, and Android.