Sequel to 2017 Fan‑Favorite Game Delayed at Last Second to 2026

A surprise delay is never welcome news for fans, especially when it hits just before a release window. Games are delayed for any number of reasons, and developers do not always address these when delivering the bad news. Regardless, an upcoming stealth action game has now been pushed out of its previous 2025 release window. However, the upside is that fans now have a concrete date for when they can expect the title, showing that the developer is confident the game is ready.

Publisher Nacon and developer Cyanide Studio have officially announced that Styx: Blades of Greed, the long-awaited stealth action sequel to the 2017 fan-favorite Styx: Shards of Darkness, will now launch on February 19, 2026. Originally slated for a broad 2025 release window, the game will now arrive exclusively on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Alongside the delay, the developers released a new trailer and a fresh breakdown of what players can expect.

In Styx: Blades of Greed, players once again step into the nimble, sharp-tongued shoes of Styx: a mischievous goblin thief with a razor wit and a mastery of stealth. This time, Styx sets his sights on Quartz, a rare and dangerously powerful resource that could shift the balance of a world teetering on the edge of war between elves, humans, and orcs. The game builds on the strengths of its predecessors, emphasizing player creativity, open-ended stealth, and vertical exploration.

Cyanide Studios describes Blades of Greed as a major refinement of the series’s proven formula. The environments are larger, more vertical, and filled with dynamic routes that reward experimentation and strategy. Whether players are returning fans or newcomers, the team promises that Styx has never played or looked better. The studio emphasized that freedom is central to the experience: craft tools, scout pathways, exploit abilities, and carve your own route through hostile territory.

The developers promise that stealth remains the heart of the experience, but the tools available have evolved dramatically. Players will craft weapons and potions, utilizing a wide range of abilities to approach challenges from multiple angles. Classic skills like cloning and invisibility return thanks to Amber powers, while Quartz introduces brand-new abilities such as Mind Control and Time Shift, enabling even more complex strategies.

Cyanide emphasizes that every scenario is a stealth puzzle. Whether players prefer silent takedowns, creative manipulation, or complete avoidance, the game offers multiple paths to success. Styx may be small, but his agility, wit, and deadly efficiency make him a formidable force.

Delays are common in the gaming industry, and can even come right before a release. Sometimes this signals an issue with the developer, but other times it can mean the developer simply wants to focus on polishing the game. Other times, developers may have simply jumped the gun and revealed a date too early. Delays will likely be prevalent in gaming as demands grow both from fans and corporate, as seen with Grand Theft Auto VI.

