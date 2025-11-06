GTA 6 Delayed to Fall 2026

Grand Theft Auto VI has been delayed once again by Rockstar Games, much to the frustration of fans. Rockstar Games confirmed today that GTA 6 will now release on November 19th, 2026, a six-month delay. This comes just months after the last delay for GTA 6, which pushed it from fall 2025 to May 2026. Fans will have to wait a bit longer to return to Vice City, unfortunately. The delay comes as a big shock to fans, even though some expected something like this might happen. Not many anticipated a potential delay would be so significant, with some expecting around September or October at the worst.

However, Rockstar Games is being direct with fans in saying that it needs this extra time to work on GTA 6 in order to deliver the best possible game that fans expect. This delay does give some fans hope that GTA 6‘s third trailer could be right around the corner, as the last delay was quickly followed up with a trailer to offset the bad news. Whether that happens again remains to be seen, but it would help Rockstar keep fans calm.

GTA 6 Delayed to November 2026

“Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,” said Rockstar Games. “We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City.”

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar, had CEO Strauss Zelnick provide a bit more context behind the GTA 6 delay, stating that Rockstar Games and Take-Two both believe in a date when they set it and feel certain about the new November date. Ultimately, it comes down to making choices that will lead to the best game possible.

“When we set a date, we really do believe in it,” said Zelnick to The Game Business. “We said when we set the last date, if a game requires more polish to be the best possible version of itself, then we will give that game more time. And that’s exactly what happened. We feel really good about this release date. It’s in the same fiscal year, it happens to be a great release window, and naturally, we’re really supportive of Rockstar’s approach.”

Zelnick reaffirmed his certainty about the new date, noting that it’s not as big a delay as it may seem. However, they wanted to put a firm date on GTA 6 to give players certainty about things.

“It’s not that far in advance if you look at when you need to deliver a game to get it out,” Zelnick said. “Also, we have to start marketing activities in a significant amount of time ahead of release. What we want to do is give consumers as much certainty as possible. And again, we feel quite good about this date.”

Ultimately, GTA 6 fans will have to find other games to occupy themselves for the next year. GTA Online will continue to receive updates, and there are plenty of great games slated for 2026 already, so there will still be lots to enjoy. It does seem like this will probably be GTA 6‘s actual release date since Zelnick stressed the fact that the game is still launching in the same fiscal year, and it would be pretty crazy to push the game into 2027, but anything is possible. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.