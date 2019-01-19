‘Serious Sam Collection’ For PS4 and Xbox One Leaks Again

Three weeks ago, Serious Sam Collection for PS4 and Xbox One leaked, courtesy of the Entertainment Software Rating Board, aka the ESRB, the organization that rates your games if you live in North America.

At the time, Serious Sam Collection for PS4 and Xbox One had not been announced, and it still hasn’t. That said, it has leaked again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like the last leak, this one comes courtesy of a rating board, this time via PEGI, the people who rate your games if you live in Europe.

Unlike the ESRB rating, the PEGI rating doesn’t provide a content summary, but it does reveal the actual content of the collection, which includes three games: Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam: The Second Encounter, and Serious Sam 3: BFE.

Now, as you may know, a Serious Sam Collection was previously released for the PS3 and Xbox 360. Interestingly though, it included an additional game: Serious Sam: Double D XXL. It’s unclear why Double D XXL isn’t included in the new collection.

As mentioned above, the ESRB provided a rating summary of the collection, which you can peruse for yourself below:

“This is a collection of first-person shooters in which players battle aliens and monsters in frenetic combat. Players use pistols, machine guns, shotguns, and sledgehammers to kill numerous creatures. Large blood-splatter effects occur during combat. Enemies are sometimes shown blowing themselves up into bursts of limbs and blood. Players are also able to rip the eyes out of creatures’ heads and/or rip the hearts out of soldier-like aliens. During the course of the game, harpy-like enemies are depicted topless (though usually from a distance). One character briefly references drugs in the dialogue (e.g., “I’m supposed to be doin’ blow off a stripper’s a*s right now.”). The words “f**k” and “sh*t” appear in dialogue.”

Obviously, the Devolver Digital-published game picked up a mature rating in both Europe and North America.

Now leaked for a second time, Serious Sam Collection should be announced any day now. However, it’s possible it’s being held until the release of the new and upcoming Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass, or at least until shortly before it. At the moment of publishing though, Serious Sam 4 has only been announced for PC and doesn’t have a release date.