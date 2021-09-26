Seth Rogen’s Mom Hilariously Reacts to Donkey Kong Casting in Mario Movie

Nintendo fans were shocked earlier this week when the iconic Japanese video game company revealed the cast of the forthcoming animated film based on the world of Super Mario. Rather than featuring many of the longtime voice actors who have played Mario characters in various video games over the years, Nintendo chose to cast notable names such as Chris Pratt, Jack Black, and Anya Taylor-Joy to take part in the film. And while these casting decisions were a surprise to fans, it seems like those close to the actors were also taken aback by the move.

In a recent message on social media, Seth Rogen’s mother, Sandy Rogen, reacted to her son’s casting as Donkey Kong in the forthcoming Super Mario movie. In short, her own reaction to the news was quite similar to the one that many other fans around the world had. “My son is Donkey Kong! Don’t really know what to say about that,” she said on Twitter. The tweet in question ended up garnering nearly two thousand retweets in total, with many finding her reaction to the announcement nothing short of hilarious.

https://twitter.com/RogenSandy/status/1441775392113655818

When it comes to the reaction from Seth to this Donkey Kong-related announcement, the popular comedy actor hasn’t commented on the casting publicly just yet. While fellow co-stars such as Pratt and Black have shared some brief messages on social media in the wake of Nintendo’s casting reveal, Rogen has yet to talk about what it has been like to play the famed video game monkey just yet.

At this point in time, there’s still a lot that we don’t know about the forthcoming Super Mario Bros. movie. A trailer of any sort still hasn’t been released and Nintendo also hasn’t publicly confirmed what the movie will be called. That being said, we do know that it’s poised to release (at least for those in North America) later next year on December 21, 2022.

What are your feelings on the cast of the Mario movie so far? And are there any other actors that you’re hoping to see take part in the animated film? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.