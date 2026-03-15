New 96-Rated PS5 Game Is One of the Highest-Rated Games on the PlayStation Store This Year

There is a new PS5 game on the PlayStation Store, released just this week, and it is quietly one of the highest-rated games on the PlayStation Store so far this year. Better yet, the PS5 game in question is only $10.99, which may contribute to its positive reviews, but more importantly, it means more PlayStation users can check it out. And if you like puzzle platformers, it seems this is a must-play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new PS5 game — with a 4.78 out of 5-star rating, which is a 96/100 on a 100-point scale — is Ooo from developers NamaTakahashi, Tiny Cactus Studio, and Tsuyomi. If this name sounds familiar, it is because this game debuted last year, on August 7, via Steam, where PC gamers loved it. To go with its 96 rating on the PlayStation Store, it has a 99% approval rating after 1,688 user reviews. This is obviously very close to a perfect score on Steam. And with there being no Metacritic scores, this is the only insight we have on the game’s quality. The lack of Metacritic data suggests this game is flying under the radar of many, but the user reviews suggest everyone should play it.

Play video

One of the Best Puzzle Platformers on PS5

In the game, you play as a bomb caterpillar who must find creative ways to use your bombs in order to progress through the game’s mysterious map, which is the inside of a bird. If this strange premise sounds simple, it is because it is. The game can be beaten in two to three hours, which is why it’s very inexpensive, at least by video game standards.

“A puzzle-platformer centred on exploring the inside of a bird, every element of this game is among the best of anything I played from last year,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. “The charming music and visuals, the simple but deep central bomb mechanic, the mazes I always knew my way around; everything about Ooo was a delight!”

For those on PS5 Pro, and thus curious, this new PS5 game does not come with PS5 Pro enhancements, though given the fact that the game is the opposite of technically demanding, it is unclear what additional PS5 Pro support could do for it.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.