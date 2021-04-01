Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Announces Dates for Online Event

✖

Games Done Quick has announced that the charity speedrunning event Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) 2021 will once again be hosted this year, but given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will be an online event. SGDQ 2021 will specifically be held from July 4th through July 11th. The last several Games Done Quick events have all been held online and been relatively successful despite it all with Awesome Games Done Quick 2021, which was also an online event, raising over $2.75 million back in January.

"In order to ensure the continued safety of our attendees, runners, volunteers, and staff, this year's SGDQ marathon will once again be heading online," the official announcement reads in part. "Game Submissions are now open through April 11th! Submissions for host judge volunteers open now as well, through April 5th. General volunteer submissions will be opening April 9th!"

Announcement: With the health and safety of all in mind, #SGDQ2021 is now SGDQ 2021 Online, happening July 4 - 11. Expect the same weeklong charity speedrun event you know and love! Runners: Submissions open March 31 at 11:59 PM EDT! More info: https://t.co/Gja49VasM8 — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) March 30, 2021

As noted above, Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) 2021 will be held from July 4th through July 11th and will be an online event. Further details on the charity beneficiary, list of games being played, and schedule will be announced at a later date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Games Done Quick right here.

