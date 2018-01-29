New Tech Video Shows The Effort Put Into The Remaking Of Shadow Of The Colossus

A lot of hype has been building for Sony‘s PS4 edition of Shadow of the Colossus, and for good reason – this isn’t your typical remake or even a remastering of the original Team Ico effort. Instead, the developers at Bluepoint Games rebuilt everything from the ground up, so that it feels like a fresh, yet familiar, experience.

And if you want to get an idea of what kind of effort went into the game, Digital Foundry has posted a new tech analysis, putting the classic PlayStation 2 version side-by-side with the remake, to show exactly what has changed when it comes to the new build that will be available early next month. There are also comparisons to the PS3 remastering of the game, which came out alongside Team Ico’s Ico a few years ago. You can see the video above.

The team considers this to be one of the greatest remakes of all time, looking at every possible technical aspect of the game, as well as its handling, which has also been vastly improved over the PlayStation 2 game. The controls feel “natural” according to the team, and you can get a better idea of what the atmosphere is like, thanks to the vastly overhauled lighting system. That said, Team Ico’s original artwork is still lovingly paid tribute to, right down to certain camera angles and, of course, the design of the original Colossuses (Colossi?).

The video provides a closer look at what to expect from the PS4 version – and it’s gorgeous, regardless if you’re playing on a PlayStation 4 default system, or the PlayStation 4 Pro, where you can actually change performance dependent on game speed or utter detail. That’s something you couldn’t get in the original versions of the game.

Shadow of the Colossus simply looks dazzling thus far, and keep in mind that you still haven’t seen the full game yet, which we’ll be reviewing soon enough. If you’re a fan of the original game, or you’re someone giving it a go for the first time, there’s no question that you’re in for a treat.

Shadow of the Colossus releases on February 6 for PlayStation 4.