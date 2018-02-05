This is Your Last Chance to Save 20% on ‘Shadow of the Colossus’

We are less than 24 hours away from the release of the highly anticipated remake of Shadow of the Colossus for the PlayStation 4, and that means you have until midnight tonight – February 5th – to save 20% on the pre-order if you’re an Amazon Prime member. As our review illustrates, this title is still one of the best games that you’re going to find on the platform, so don’t sweat it – just get it. Keep in mind that the game has been rebuilt from the ground up, so even Shadow of the Colossus veterans will be able to experience the game in a new way.

In addition to the 20% discount, pre-order customers will receive the Life Sword, Shadow of the Colossus PSN pre-order theme, and 16 premium avatars representing each of the 16 Colossi encountered throughout Shadow of the Colossus as a bonus. Check out the official description of the game below.

Rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games and JAPAN Studio, Shadow of the Colossus on PlayStation 4 system introduces the awe of its unforgettable world and towering creatures to a new generation of gamers, while allowing long time fans to revisit the beloved masterpiece with unparalleled visual fidelity and improved performance.

Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape. Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival – a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life.

Shadow of the Colossus is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.

Explore vast forbidden lands filled with haunting ruins on a quest to bring a girl back to life.

Conquer an unforgettable menagerie of towering creatures, each presenting a uniquely crafted challenge to overcome.

Naturally, if you sprung for a Gamer’s Club Unlocked membership at Best Buy, you can save 20% off of both the standard and special edition of Shadow of the Colossus right here.

