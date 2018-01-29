Shadow of the Colossus Remake’s Trophy List Revealed with New Challenges

The full trophy list for the remake of Shadow of the Colossus has been revealed with details on new challenges and trophies to be earned.

Shadow of the Colossus had earnable trophies in the PlayStation 3 version that was previously available, but the PlayStation 4 version looks to expand on that list with seven new trophies being added. Some of them will look familiar to those that were seen in the PS3 version, but others will involve new challenges such as defeating the various colossi according to certain circumstances.

The full list seen below (via PowerPyx) detailed the full list of trophies that players can look to earn, but be warned that if this is your first time playing Shadow of the Colossus, there may be a few spoilers.

Platinum

The Horned Boy: Acquire all Trophies

Gold

Speed King: Obtain All Time Attack Items Together as One Set

Intrepid Mortal: Max Out Wander’s Health and Stamina Bars

Resist the Wrist: Defeat Colossus 3 Without Breaking His Wristguard

Speed Demon: Complete Hard Mode Under 5:41:28

Grounded Scaler: Defeat Colossus 8 Before it can Turn Back Over

Silver

Reach the Gate: Cross the Bridge to the Entrance of the Forbidden Lands

Last Man Standing: Complete a Single Playthrough Without Dying Once

Trick Rider: Perform All Stunts with Agro

Bearer of the Curse: Complete the Game on any Difficulty

Dormin’s Rage: Use Dormin’s Breath Attack

Fruit of the Garden: Taste the Poisoned Fruit

Seeking Salvation Pray at All Shrines

Bronze