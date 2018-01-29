Shadow of the Colossus Remake’s Trophy List Revealed with New Challenges

The full trophy list for the remake of Shadow of the Colossus has been revealed with details on new challenges and trophies to be earned.
Shadow of the Colossus had earnable trophies in the PlayStation 3 version that was previously available, but the PlayStation 4 version looks to expand on that list with seven new trophies being added. Some of them will look familiar to those that were seen in the PS3 version, but others will involve new challenges such as defeating the various colossi according to certain circumstances.
The full list seen below (via PowerPyx) detailed the full list of trophies that players can look to earn, but be warned that if this is your first time playing Shadow of the Colossus, there may be a few spoilers.
Platinum
- The Horned Boy: Acquire all Trophies
Gold
- Speed King: Obtain All Time Attack Items Together as One Set
- Intrepid Mortal: Max Out Wander’s Health and Stamina Bars
- Resist the Wrist: Defeat Colossus 3 Without Breaking His Wristguard
- Speed Demon: Complete Hard Mode Under 5:41:28
- Grounded Scaler: Defeat Colossus 8 Before it can Turn Back Over
Silver
- Reach the Gate: Cross the Bridge to the Entrance of the Forbidden Lands
- Last Man Standing: Complete a Single Playthrough Without Dying Once
- Trick Rider: Perform All Stunts with Agro
- Bearer of the Curse: Complete the Game on any Difficulty
- Dormin’s Rage: Use Dormin’s Breath Attack
- Fruit of the Garden: Taste the Poisoned Fruit
- Seeking Salvation Pray at All Shrines
Bronze
- Sword of Her Majesty: Defeat any Colossus with Queen Sword
- Paint the Target: Use the Sword to Focus on a Vital Point
- Fruit of the Land: Eat a Piece of Fruit
- Skilled Warrior: Defeat a Colossus with a Downward Jump Stab
- The Past that Defines Thee: Defeat any Colossi While in Reminiscence Mode
- Five-Lined Skink: Collect a silver Lizard Tail
- Animals of the Land: Interact with a dove, Hawk, Fish, and Turtle
- Boon of the Nomad: Find Barrel in Hidden Cave
- Trick Arrow Skills: Shoot a Lizard with a Special Arrow
- Valley of the Wanderer: Defeat the 1st Colossus
- The Mammoth: Defeat the 2nd Colossus
- Wake of the Knight: Defeat the 3rd Colossus
- Land of the Gravestones: Defeat the 4th Colossus
- Riding the Wind: Defeat the 5th Colossus
- Tomb of the Giant: Defeat the 6th Colossus
- Waves of Lightning: Defeat the 7th Colossus
- Scaler of the Colosseum Defeat the 8th Colossus
- Lurker of the Cave Defeat the 9th Colossus
- Mystery in the Sand: Defeat the 10th Colossus
- Guardian and the Pit: Defeat the 11th Colossus
- Thunder of the Lake: Defeat the 12th Colossus
- Signs amidst the Storm: Defeat the 13th Colossus
- Shield of the Colossus: Defeat the 14th Colossus
- Valley of the Fallen: Defeat the 15th Colossus
- Last of the Colossus: Defeat the 16th Colossus