Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s Latest Trailer Showcases ‘A Stunning World’

Now that Shadow of the Tomb Raider has officially gone gold, we're practically counting the days until we can take on Lara Croft's latest adventure. But just to keep us excited for what's to come with her latest chapter, Square Enix has revealed a new trailer that gives you an idea of just how big a world you get to explore.

Though the trailer is brief -- running about 30 seconds or so -- it provided a stunning glimpse into the forthcoming game, with hints at its various locales. These include a lush tropical jungle where you can see ruins in the distance; a village that looks ripe for exploring; a darkened mountainside that's about to be covered with rain; a peek at some ruins that Lara should be able to climb up with ease; beautiful caves where danger lurks around every corner; another ruin surrounded by gorgeously colored water; a tall wind-powered structure in the middle of a canyon; and back once again to those ruins, as if to prompt Lara to get on with her adventure already.

Here's a breakdown of the features that will be included in the game so you have a good idea of what you're in for:

Experience Lara Croft's defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Survive and Thrive In the Deadliest Place on Earth: Master an unforgiving jungle setting in order to survive. Explore underwater environments filled with crevasses and deep tunnel systems.

Become One With the Jungle: Outgunned and outnumbered, Lara must use the jungle to her advantage. Strike suddenly and disappear like a jaguar, use mud as camouflage, and instill fear in enemies to sow chaos.

Discover Dark and Brutal Tombs: Tombs are more terrifying than ever before, requiring advanced traversal techniques to reach them, and once inside they are filled with deadly puzzles.

Uncover Living History: Discover a hidden city and explore the biggest hub space ever found in a Tomb Raider game.

You can also read our detailed hands-on with the game here, and see just what kind of good time you're in for. We can tell you that this has us genuinely excited.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases on September 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.