Shadow of the Tomb Raider Difficulty and Accessibility Options Revealed

When it makes its debut next month, Shadow of the Tomb Raider will present a much more dynamic Lara Croft adventure than we’re used to. But based on our hands-on with the game, it’s a good thing; a natural evolution of the series that should easily follow the events of Rise of the Tomb Raider.

However, for those of you that are worried that the game will be too hard or inaccessible to enjoy, relax. It’s got a lot of options that let you cater your gameplay experience however you see fit.

Square Enix has put up a new blog post that talks about accessibility and difficulty options within the game, which you can change around to your convenience without penalty. Here are some of the general options you’ll be able to change right off the bat:

Optional Y Axis Inversion

Toggling on and off Vibration

Reducing Camera Shake

The option to center the camera horizontally so that it is ‘soft locked’ on Lara’s back, requiring the use of only one stick for movement. The other stick can still be used to move the camera if desired.

The option to tap rather than hold left trigger to aim down the sights

The option to use right (default) or left stick to aim, when looking down sights (left trigger)

The option to hold button press prompts rather than repeated tapping

The option to push the stick directionally for crank control prompts rather than rotate

Adjustable aim sensitivity

But it goes deeper than that, as you can also change the following audio options:

Subtitles: Off, On with Color, On without Color

Environmental Subtitles: Display subtitles for all conversations taking place nearby, or only for critical conversations

Closed Captioning: Display additional or interpretive information such as sound effects, musical cues, and other relevant audio information

If you really want to go in depth, the difficulty system is broken down into several categories, including Combat, Exploration and Puzzles. Let’s get started with Combat and the differences between what’s available:

Easy

Aim assist enabled

Enemies have lower health and do less damage

Ammunition boxes are plentiful

Enemies have illuminated silhouettes

Normal

Enemies have normal health and damage

Ammunition boxes are rare

Enemies have illuminated silhouettes

Hard

Enemies have increased health, do more damage and locate Lara more quickly.

No health regeneration in combat

Ammunition boxes are rare

No hit markers on the reticle

Enemies are not highlighted in Survival Instincts

Deadly Obsession

Same as hard

No HUD icon when Lara is being detected by an enemy

Next up is Exploration, and it’s just as detailed:

Easy

Obvious white paint on critical path

Longer saving grab timer

Base camps are lit

Normal

Discreet white paint on critical path

Normal saving grab timer

Base camps are unlit

Hard

No white paint on critical path

Reduced saving grab timer

No Survival Instincts during exploration

Base camps are unlit

Deadly Obsession

Same as Hard

Base camps are unlit and require resources to light

Game only saves at Base camps

Finally, let’s say you need some help with Puzzles, or you want them to be tougher than ever. Square Enix has that covered, too.

Easy

Lara gives direct hints on next action to perform

Interactable objects are highlighted in Survival Instincts

Objects necessary to progress highlighted in blue during Survival Instincts

Longer window of opportunity for timed mechanics

Normal

Lara gives general hints on the next action to perform

Interactable objects are highlighted in Survival Instincts

Normal window of opportunity for timed mechanics

Hard/Deadly Obsession

No hints are given by Lara

No Survival Instincts

Shorter window of opportunity for timer mechanics

It’s great to see that Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be an experience that everyone enjoys, whether they’re a novice or a hardcore fan of the series seeking the ultimate challenge.

You’ll be able to see it for yourself when the game arrives on September 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.