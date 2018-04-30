How to Access Shadow of the Tomb Raider Early

Shadow of the Tomb Raider isn’t due out for several more months, but some players can get it just a few days sooner by pre-ordering certain editions of the game.

Purchasing the base version of the game ahead of time won’t get you early access to Shadow of the Tomb Raider, but if you opt for the more involved versions, you can access the game two days ahead of everyone else. The official Tomb Raider Twitter account shared a tweet that included the info on which editions offer the early access period as well as a graphic that depicts what’s included in each.

Fans who pre-order special editions of Shadow of the #TombRaider will receive 48 hours of early access to the game! Early access comes with the Digital Deluxe, Croft Edition, and the Ultimate Edition. Learn more on https://t.co/flnuVP94QH! pic.twitter.com/6RXj5m4dbT — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) April 28, 2018

For reference, the Digital Deluxe Edition, Croft Edition, and Ultimate Edition all include the following content:

Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Additional weapon/outfit

Original game soundtrack

Croft Edition ($89.99)

Base game

Season Pass

3 additional weapons/outfits

Original game soundtrack

Ultimate Edition ($199.99)

Croft Edition

Physical items (statue, flashlight, bottle opener)

The official site for the new Tomb Raider game where buyers can pre-order it only has the standard edition listed, but retailers such as Amazon have each version listed save for the Ultimate Edition. Anyone who pre-orders any of the digital versions of Shadow of the Tomb Raider will also receive a skills booster pack when the game is launched to get themselves even further ahead of others along with the 48-hour early access period.

The season pass for Shadow of the Tomb Raider doesn’t include the early access period, but it will guarantee you some post-launch content. It comes with seven challenge tombs, seven weapons, seven outfits, seven skills, and multiple narrative side missions. One of each of these categories will be exclusive to the season pass, so while it looks like other players will have the chance to earn the additional content through individual purchases, those with the season pass will always have some content that non-holders won’t have access to.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is scheduled to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Sept. 14, unless you plan on pre-ordering the game early and trying it on Sept. 12. You can read more about the game here along with our interview with the developers regarding Tomb Raider and linear, story-driven games.