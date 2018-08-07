‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s First 15 Minutes Revealed

Now that Square Enix’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider has gone gold, it’s officially time to get excited for Lara Croft’s adventures again — and IGN has kicked off its hype in dramatic fashion.

This morning, the news outlet premiered the first 15 minutes of gameplay footage from the forthcoming sequel as part of its IGN First series, and you can see the video above. In it, we get a pretty good idea of what kind of trouble Lara is going to get in this time around, as she places herself right in the midst of a Mayan apocalypse.

Right off the bat, Lara is in a sticky situation, with a plane that appears to be going down. She begins to scramble around it, afraid of what could happen next. Without any parachutes in the plane, however, and things slowly ripping apart, circumstances are much more dire than expected.

But before we can see what happens, the gameplay goes into flashback mode, explaining what had occurred just two days before. But Lara’s in danger here as well, as she’s pinned against a rock to kick things off. Fortunately, she’s able to break free and climb her way out of danger, healing herself and working her way through an underground site. It’s here you can see just how remarkable the lighting is.

Lara is able to maneuver through this cave by doing a little bit of climbing and comes across some strange artifact with a glowing orb at the top of it. However, she doesn’t seem to notice an electronic trap beneath her feet.

After it’s set off, she and her compatriot scramble their way out of the crumbling cave, lucky to be alive.

The scene then changes to a Mexican village in the evening, where the two discuss things over a drink. A stranger gets their attention during their conversation, and they decide to follow him while watching out for enemy Trinity agents. While her ally serves as a distraction, Lara sneaks closer to the enemy agent, getting more information about the site. Before we can see what happens next, however, the gameplay segment comes to a close.

Still, if anything sets up Shadow of the Tomb Raider, it’s definitely this segment. We can’t wait to see how the rest of the game goes.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases on Sept. 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.