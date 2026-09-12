N64 Exclusive Game Now Available on PS5 for $2

A Nintendo 64 exclusive game released in 1997 is now available on the PS5 and PS4 via the PlayStation Store for $1.99. The game, a first-person shooter, never came to the PS1, or the PS2, back in the day, so many PlayStation fans never played it when it first released in the late 1990s. That said, it was remastered and re-released in 2020. And it’s this remaster that is now available for just $2 on the PS Store. There’s not much of value available in this economy for $2, so to get a modern remaster of a cult-classic N64 game for this price is noteworthy.

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Back on April 4, 1997, developer Midway Studios San Diego and Midway Games released a first-person shooter and N64 exclusive by the name of Doom 64. This is the fourth game in the iconic series, which dates back to 1993, and the third spin-off. For those unfamiliar with the history of the Doom series, it follows Doom, Doom II: Hell on Earth, and Final Doom, the latter of which is the first spin-off in the series. At the time, it was the weakest installment in the series. To this end, upon release, it earned a 73 on GameRankings. It also didn’t sell particularly well, partially because most N64 games didn’t, but also because the audience for Doom wasn’t on N64; it was primarily on PC, and a little bit on PS1 as well. As a result of these two things, though, it became known as a cult classic in the years to come.

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A Cult-Classic N64 Game

For those unfamiliar with this spin-off, it’s a bit different than its predecessors, primarily because it used a different engine. Beyond this, it’s a classic Doom game, though, and a direct sequel to Doom II.

In it, years have passed since you, the Doomslayer, stopped Hell’s invasion of Earth. Meanwhile, the UAC research facilities on Mars have been quarantined and abandoned for the safety of humanity, but that has changed. A mysterious signal from a degraded satellite suggests there is a single entity that remains. Unfortunately, this entity has the power to resurrect demons. As the sole surviving Marine who fought Hell’s forces last time, you need to put a stop to the Mother of Demons and prevent another invasion in a solo crusade.

Those interested in checking out Doom 64 on PS4 or PS5 now that it is available for $2 should expect a runtime of about 7 to 11 hours on average, depending on skill level and completion rate. Meanwhile, if you are after nostalgia, but this particular nostalgia doesn’t tickle your personal nostalgia, there is an original Xbox exclusive game, which also happens to be a great game, currently available on PS5 for just $5.