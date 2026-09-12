$70 Nintendo Switch Game Now Available for $7 on eShop

A Nintendo Switch game that normally costs $70 on the Nintendo eShop is now available for $7 on the Nintendo eShop. There is a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game in question, a very popular open-world RPG, and it has also been discounted, but only to $27. This is a $20 difference, but there’s a loophole for Nintendo Switch 2 users to help them save more. Those who own the Switch version can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 version for $10, which allows Switch 2 users to effectively pay $17 rather than $27.

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As for the $7 Nintendo Switch game in question, it hails from 2023, and it is actually the best-selling game of 2023. As you may know, it’s rare for a non-Call of Duty game to be the best-selling game of the year in any given year, but this was one of them. This game is Hogwarts Legacy. This deal is specifically for the Deluxe Edition, though. This version comes with all DLC released for the game: the Thestral Mount, the Dark Arts Battle Arena, the Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, and the Dark Arts Garrison Hat.

Not only was Hogwarts Legacy the best-selling game of 2023, but it was also one of the best games of the year, at least in the open-world RPG category. This is best evidenced by its popularity, but it is also supported by its 85 on Metacritic and great user review scores across platforms. It’s also packed full of content, so $7 for it is an incredible deal.

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One of the Best Open-World RPGs of the 2020s

For those interested, the deal is exclusive to the Nintendo eShop and only live until September 15. The 90% discount that facilitates this price point is one of the biggest discounts on the Nintendo eShop right now. And even if you are not interested now, it’s important to remember the HBO TV show is set to premiere on December 25, so there is a decent chance you will have Harry Potter fever in the coming months and may wish you had taken advantage of this deal while it was available.

Those who do check out Hogwarts Legacy as a result of this Nintendo eShop sale should expect a game that takes 25 to 30 hours just to mainline. Add side content, and this number is closer to 50 hours. To do everything the game has to offer, though, is more like a 75-hour commitment. To this end, there are upwards of 10 hours of content per dollar with this deal. Of course, the Nintendo Switch is far from the best version of the game, but other than perhaps some of the environments, it’s not a striking game graphically, so not as much as lost in this regard compared to other games on Nintendo Switch.