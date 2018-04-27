First Shadow of the Tomb Raider Screenshots Show Remarkable Promise

While the official gameplay reveal isn’t happening until tomorrow, we’re seeing all kinds of goodies from Shadow of the Tomb Raider make their way to the Net. Hot on the heels of a first look at the cover art and Ultimate Edition, we’ve found a bunch of new screenshots that give us an idea of what kind of adventure we’re in for with Ms. Lara Croft.

As you can see from the first shot above, Lara has no trouble jumping into a situation, as she takes on what appears to be a brewing gunfight and explosion with weapon in hand. As you can see, her traditional bow is back, so she can take down enemies with well-timed arrow shots — and maybe even a few specialty arrows!

We’ve got the rest of the screenshots over the next few pages, so take a look!

Danger Is Lara’s Middle Name (Not Really, But It Could Be)

In this second screenshot, we see Lara looking off into the distance at a strange structure, which could very well play a part in solving an upcoming puzzle.

This screenshot shows Lara attempting to survive what appears to be some kind of cave-in and/or flooding, as she hangs onto a pole for dear life while everything appears to be crumbling around her. This could be a tie-in to a much bigger action scenario to come, similar to ones we were introduced to in Tomb Raider back in 2013.

Here, Lara hangs off a rope as she takes a look at part of an island in the distance, which could very well be filled with dangerous enemies and/or traps. Fortunately, she’s just the woman for the job when it comes to getting through in one piece. Imagine how beautiful this will look once Crystal Dynamics gets it up and running in 4K.

Trouble Around Every Corner

In this screenshot, Lara appears to be exploring the innards of some large structure, with a potential trap possibly getting ready to spring. As you can see, Lara has no trouble getting around in the water, and has a light just in case she runs into a dark area.

Once again, we catch Lara looking at something in the distance. Is it an enemy camp? Perhaps a larger location in Egypt that requires exploration? Whatever it is, you can bet that she’ll have her hands full with what’s about to come next.

Here’s another gorgeous shot of that island, this time from a higher perspective, as Lara stops to see if anyone happens to be around — or how it could hold a clue to a much bigger discovery. Hopefully, the game is chock full of exploratory moments like this, just like Rise of the Tomb Raider has.

Ready For Action This September

In this screenshot, we get a good look at Lara hiding out from what appears to be a very well-armed thug, preparing to strike at any given minute with her weapon. The real question here is if she’ll be able to get through the glass quickly enough to hit him…or maybe there’s another way?

It looks like Lara is more than ready to strike here, as she has her bow and arrow drawn, pointed right at a thug in the distance. Could these guys have ties with the ones we had to take out in Rise of the Tomb Raider, or is this a more powerful group?

Last but certainly not least, it looks like Lara will have some quiet moments over the course of the game, in which she’ll be able to travel through cities with her cohorts, getting a good look around before the next part of the mission kicks in. Let’s hope that these tourists don’t find themselves in the middle of a battle between Ms. Croft and her adversaries.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider arrives on September 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Wario 64 for the info!)