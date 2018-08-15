Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s New Game Plus Mode Adds New Ways to Play

Shadow of the Tomb Raider comes with a New Game Plus option to let players make their way through the story all over again with some playstyle-specific paths for players to embark on.

As with most New Game Plus modes, the Shadow of the Tomb Raider feature lets players repeat the story with the unlocked content usable once again. This means that the skills, weapons, outfits, equipment upgrades, and gear that players acquire through their first playthrough will persist to the second.

A unique feature to this New Game Plus mode is the chance to choose a Path to master, the Paths catering to different playstyles. There’s a Serpent Path, a Jaguar Path, and an Eagle Path, and each one puts an emphasis on different combat tactics whether they involve stealthy takedowns or close-ranged altercations.

Square Enix shared news of the New Game Plus details today with a breakdown of what each Path will offer for players, the Paths explained in detail below.

Path of the Serpent You gameplay features an emphasis on stealth and subterfuge. Take down your foes one by one, using sound and decoys to sow chaos among their ranks. Mud and camoflague lets you lash out your foes before slipping back into the shadows.

Path of the Jaguar Your gameplay features an emphasis on hunting and combat. Strike down your enemies with an unrivaled ferocity. Your agility and close-ranged prowess tear through your enemies with knife takedowns.

Path of the Eagle Gameplay features an emphasis on traversal and resourcefulness. Observe your enemies from afar, scouting out to plan your next attack. Traverse with ease, attacking enemies from long range.



The Paths aren’t just there to exclude other playstyles and make players roleplay as a specific version of Lara Croft though with each one offering different rewards available during the progression through the Paths. Two different skills were mentioned called Jaguar Rage and Eagle Sight, both unique to their respective Paths. To give players something to look forward to beyond the skills acquired through the chosen Paths, each Path also has weapons that are designed specifically for the chosen playstyle. New outfits, Square Enix said, will also allow for further customization of Lara Croft to make players truly feel like they’re embracing their combat Path.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider launches on September 14 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.