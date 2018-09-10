Last Chance: Pre-Order ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ for Prime Credit and Early Access

Shadow of the Tomb Raider arrives on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 14th, and the reviews have been positive thus far. With that in mind, if you pre-order certain editions of the game you can start playing on September 12th. You’ll also get a $10 Amazon Prime credit in addition to some extra content and exclusive pre-order bonuses.

You can pre-order the versions of Shadow of the Tomb Raider that include the $10 Prime credit right here. They include the Limited Steelbook Edition and Croft Steelbook Edition for both the PS4 and Xbox One. The Croft Steelbook Edition includes both the credit and early access. You can also get early access (but not the Amazon credit) with the Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Editions. The description for each of the editions that are eligible for the $10 Prime credit can be found below:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Croft Steelbook Edition ($88.16 with coupon): Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be. The Shadow of the Tomb Raider Croft Steelbook Edition includes a limited edition Steelbook, three art cards and the Season Pass, featuring 7 Challenge Tombs, each with new narrative side missions, as well as 7 Weapons, 7 Outfits, and 7 Skills. The Croft Steelbook Edition also delivers 3 additional weapons, 3 additional outfits, and the Original Game Soundtrack. Pre-Order Shadow of the Tomb Raider Croft Steelbook Edition now to receive 48 Hour early access, while supplies last. Bonus Amazon Exclusive Prime Digital Mini guide included.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Limited Steelbook Edition ($59.99): Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be. The Shadow of the Tomb Raider Limited Steelbook Edition includes a Steelbook and three art cards. Bonus Amazon Exclusive Prime Digital Mini Guide included.

