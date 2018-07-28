Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gets New ‘Treacherous Traversal’ Trailer

Today, publisher Square Enix and Eidos Montreal released a brand-new Shadow of the Tomb Raider trailer showcasing the game's "treacherous traversal," and the mechanics behind how Lara survives.

As you would expect in such a trailer, there's vine swinging, mountain scaling, climbing on decaying ruins, roof slides, general grappling hook fun, and some gorgeous set pieces.

Unfortunately, the trailer is only a mere 37 seconds long, so it doesn't provide the deep dive into the game's traversal mechanics, but it does at least provide a decent look at all the different environments you'll find yourself exploring on Lara's latest adventure.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is slated to release on September 14th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC.

In other recent and related news, Shadow of the Tomb Raider recently went gold, and is described as being 13-15 hours long. For more information, media, and news on the game, click here.

If clicking links isn't your thing, but you want to know more about the game, then keep scrolling to an official overview straight from the mouth of Square Enix.

Experience Lara Croft's defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Key Features:

- Survive and Thrive In the Deadliest Place on Earth: Master an unforgiving jungle setting in order to survive. Explore underwater environments filled with crevasses and deep tunnel systems.

- Become One With the Jungle: Outgunned and outnumbered, Lara must use the jungle to her advantage. Strike suddenly and disappear like a jaguar, use mud as camouflage, and instill fear in enemies to sow chaos.

- Discover Dark and Brutal Tombs: Tombs are more terrifying than ever before, requiring advanced traversal techniques to reach them, and once inside they are filled with deadly puzzles.

- Uncover Living History: Discover a hidden city and explore the biggest hub space ever found in a Tomb Raider game.