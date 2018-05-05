Shadow Of The Tomb Raider – Xbox One X Resolution and Frame Rate Options Revealed

Reports made the rounds this week that Shadow of the Tomb Raider on Xbox One X was going to be 4K with 60 frame rates per second. Naturally, this got quite a few Tomb Raider fans and Xbox One X owners jazzed, because not many AAA games have been able to achieve this. The trendhas been 4K/30FPS or 1080p/60FPS. And so boasting 4K/60FPS, Shadow of Tomb Raider was setting itself up to likely be one of the best looking games of all time.

Too bad these reports aren’t true though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Square Enix has confirmed that the game will offer the usual option: 4K with 30 FPS or 1080p with 60FPS. By doing this, Square Enix claims users will have the option to customize their experiences to their preference, aka pick between resolution and performance.

No matter which setting you chose, both will feature HDR, as well as many other bells and whistles on Xbox One X, so it’s still safe to expect Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be one of the best looking games this year, just not as good as it sounded like it was going to look earlier this week.

PS4 Pro enchantments and details have yet to be revealed, but presumably they will be in-line with the Xbox One X, if not slightly inferior given the X’s more powerful innards.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is poised to release on September 14th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more on the game via an official overview:

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

KEY FEATURES