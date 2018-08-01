Shadow of War: Definitive Edition Announced, Coming This Month

Now that its troublesome microtransactions have been entirely removed, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is finally becoming the game it was destined to be, with its amazing Orc hunts and its fantastic gameplay. (You can check out our review to see why we liked it so much.) But in case you missed the party, Warner Bros. has a definitive edition of the game that’ll be well worth checking out.

Set to release on August 28 for $60, the Definitive Edition of the game comes packed with all the content from the Expansion season pass, including the addition of the Nemesis packs and the story chapters. The full list is below:

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Main Game

Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion

Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion

The game will also introduce a number of new enhancements and free content updates (the same goes for the original Shadow of War), along with a streamlined post-game Epilogue that will bring new player skins. Along with the closure of the Market (and the end of microtransactions), you can expect the following:

Updated Post-Game: Streamlined post-game Epilogue (formerly Shadow Wars) with new narration from Shelob, the Witch-king and Dark Talion, plus new Masks of the Nazgûl player rewards.

Nemesis System Enhancements: Numerous improvements bringing further depth to combat encounters and player interactions, along with added traits and behaviours for Orc enemies, more Legendary Orcs to encounter and more ways to get Training Orders.

Powering Up: Follower level cap has been increased to 80, enemy Captain level cap has been increased to 85, greater XP rewards, new Prestige skills, upgrades and more.

Gear Upgrades: Players can now use Mirian to raise the level of a piece of gear to their current level and use gems to re-roll abilities.

Skins: Added player skins for Celebrimbor, Eltariel, Dark Eltariel, Baranor and Serka.

Online Pit Fights & Conquests: Added search feature to challenge specific players’ Overlords and fortresses in Friendly Mode.

Endless Siege: Added feature to defend fortresses against never-ending waves of Sauron’s forces.

Rebellion: Added feature to crush rebel Ologs and Uruks who undermine the Bright Lord.

Photo Mode Upgrades: Capture every battle with new filters, frames and textures

Difficulty Levels: Added Brutal and Gravewalker difficulty levels.

Player Stats: Added player stats page to track in-game enemy kills, dominations and betrayals

“Since Middle-earth: Shadow of War launched, we’ve continually looked at all of the feedback from our fantastic community and our fans, which has inspired us to keep improving the game and ultimately create a version that we are truly proud of,” said Michael de Plater, Vice President, Creative, Monolith Productions. “Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition brings together all of our free content updates and gameplay improvements, along with our Story and Nemesis Expansions, providing the very best experience for players. Whether you’re diving in for the first time or making your return to Middle-earth, there’s never been a better time to walk into Mordor.”

So if you haven’t had a chance to check out this spectacular sequel yet, this’ll help you get on that.

Can’t wait? The original Shadow of War is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.