Shadows of the Damned Sequel Is Possible, Says Suda51

Famed director Goichi “Suda51” Suda has indicated that a sequel to Shadows of the Damned could happen, but it hinges on the performance of the upcoming remaster. Set to launch in October, Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered is a new revamp of the cult-classic action title that first launched in 2011. And while Shadows of the Damned has since been on ice, that hasn’t kept Suda51 from thinking up some ideas for a new game.

Speaking to Gematsu, Suda51 said that himself and those at Grasshopper Manufacture are very much open to creating a sequel to Shadows of the Damned. That being said, Suda51 explained that the decision to work on a new entry in the franchise would all depend on the sales of Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered. As for what a follow-up to Shadows of the Damned would look like, Suda51 revealed that it could take place after the events of Grasshopper’s Travis Strikes Again, or it could instead tell a new story set before the events of the original game.

“If the remaster sells well enough, and if it seems like enough people really want it, then some sort of continuation of the series would absolutely be something we would at least consider working on in the future,” Suda51 said. “There was actually a sort-of ‘sequel’ to it included as part of No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again, where we used Eight Hearts/Johnson. One possibility for a new Shadows of the Damned game could be something like Eight Hearts going on a quest to help Garcia, as a continuation of the Travis Strikes Again storyline; or possibly a prequel, portraying how Garcia came to be a demon hunter.”

Although it’s exciting to hear that a Shadows of the Damned 2 might be possible, the caveat here is that the first game was always quite niche. Based on available data, the original Shadows of the Damned seems to have sold well below 1 million copies in its lifespan. As a result, Hella Remastered would likely need to sell many, many more units than the original release for Grasshopper Manufacture to actually make a sequel.

