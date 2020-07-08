Original Shantae Game Is Getting a New Release on Nintendo Switch and Game Boy Color

During today's LRG3 event, Limited Run Games announced its plans to re-release the original Shantae game. While WayForward's Shantae franchise has grown exponentially over the last few years, the original Game Boy Color game was released in 2002, late in the system's lifespan. As such, the game received a limited print run, and is now incredibly hard to come by. Thankfully, that will no longer be the case, as the game is being re-released on a brand-new Game Boy Color cartridge! Modern gamers will be happy to know that the game will also release physically on Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders for Shantae will kick-off this September.

Limited Run Games had been hinting at a release for the game over the last few weeks. The publisher has offered physical releases for Shantae games in the past, but a recent copy of the Limited Run Games newsletter dropped hints about a re-release for the original, as well.

Created by Matt Bozon, Shantae follows the game's titular heroine on an action-platforming adventure. In the game, Shantae has the ability to transform into multiple animals in her attempts to save the world from the pirate Risky Boots. The game received a number of accolades upon its release, and now newer fans will be able to see why. During the LRG3 presentation, the company showed eBay auctions where the title fetched $400. That's a pretty steep increase over the original $30 asking price!

You asked for it, you got it! The original GBC Shantae will be returning as a reproduction cart from @LimitedRunGames, available to preorder this September! Additionally, the game will be coming to Switch both physically and digitally! pic.twitter.com/AlMc3nga9R — WayForward (@WayForward) July 8, 2020

In addition to the original Shantae game, Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut will also receive a physical version on Nintendo Switch. The game will release on both Switch and Xbox One digitally this fall, with pre-orders for the Switch physical release to starting in September.

All in all, LRG3 has been a pretty exciting event for fans of the half-genie hero! As of this writing, Limited Run Games has not announced whether or not the games will also receive Collector's Editions, but it seems quite likely, given some of company's past releases.

