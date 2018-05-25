Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn Reveals Impressive Collector’s Edition

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn will be making its way onto the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on June 5th. Honestly, we can’t wait to relive the 1994 classic on the Nintendo Switch – it’s the perfect title to take on the go with the Big N’s hybrid console. The game looks very promising so far, and it’s definitely capitalizing on that huge nostalgic wave we keep riding. To sweeten the deal even more, a very limited Collector’s Edition has been announced for all platforms – though very few will be in quantity.

The Collector’s Edition includes the following:

– Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn on your chosen format (including secret day one DLC)

– Shaq Fu T-Shirt in M, L, XL, XXL

– Shaq Fu snapback

– Shaq Fu Artbook

– Shaq Fu Vinyl Single

– Shaq Shimmy Lenticular Art Card

– A Shaq Fu bag

Pre-orders for this interesting take on a collector’s edition are now available and can be done right here. According to the game’s official description:

“Shaq Fu is back and better than ever! Settle the score of ’94 in a fast-paced, dynamic beat-’em-up game, combining modern and classic approaches to the genre. The player takes control of Shaquille O’Neal, voiced by none other than Shaq Fu himself, and takes on the hordes of Hell and Hollywood. Fight dozens of different enemies, learn new moves and travel to unique locations around the world. As you proceed through new levels, face powerful bosses and defeat them!”

We know that the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam – we just don’t know when exactly yet. Not going to lie, this kind of game is going to be perfect for the hybrid console from the Big N and we are more than a little excited to see it getting even more love. Even if that love is just there to “settle the score of 1994.”

Shaq Fu originally game out in October of 1994 and was available for the SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear, and Amiga. Let’s just say that the critics didn’t take too kindly to the 2D fighting game featuring the pro basketball player. At release, it was seen as a joke and people weren’t buying the Shaquille O’Neal traveling to another dimension storyline. Like a fine wine, though, the game got better and now it’s hailed as a classic despite its mixed reception at launch.