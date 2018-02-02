Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn Debuts New Gameplay Trailer

Big Deez Productions has finally given us a little taste of what’s to come with Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn thanks to a brand new gameplay trailer to show off how the 1994 hit is back and bigger than ever. It even hilariously points to the original game as “it sucked,” and “really bad.” The homage is pretty hilarious and the campy feel just looks like a great time!

According to the video’s description on YouTube:

“Shaq Fu is back and better than ever! Settle the score of ’94 in a fast-paced, dynamic beat-’em-up game, combining modern and classic approaches to the genre. The player takes control of Shaquille O’Neal, voiced by none other than Shaq Fu himself, and takes on the hordes of Hell and Hollywood. Fight dozens of different enemies, learn new moves and travel to unique locations around the world. As you proceed through new levels, face powerful bosses and defeat them!”

We know that the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam – we just don’t know when exactly yet. Not going to lie, this kind of game is going to be perfect for the hybrid console from the Big N and we are more than a little excited to see it getting even more love. Even if that love is just there to “settle the score of 1994.”

Shaq Fu originally game out in October of 1994 and was available for the SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear, and Amiga. Let’s just say that the critics didn’t take too kindly to the 2D fighting game featuring the pro basketball player. At release, it was seen as a joke and people weren’t buying the Shaquille O’Neal traveling to another dimension storyline. Like a fine wine, though, the game got better and now it’s hailed as a classic despite its mixed reception at launch.

No word yet on a release date but keep your eyes peeled here for more info because this is definitely one of those comebacks that we can’t wait to see here at ComicBook.com!