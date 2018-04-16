Shenmue I & II Developer, Pricing Revealed

Just a couple of days ago, Sega rocked its millions of fans around the world by announcing a Shenmue I & II Collection that covers the most epic moments of the series. But today, we’ve learned not only who’s behind the development of the game, but just how much it’ll set you back when it releases later this year.

A Sega representative has confirmed that the developers at D3T will be handling the project. The British-based team previously worked on other AAA titles, including The Witcher III: Wild Hunt and Killzone: Shadow Fall. So obviously it’ll bring some talent to the table.

But more importantly, we’ve learned just how much the collection is going to set us back — and it’s not too bad price-wise. Sega has confirmed that Shenmue I & II will go for $29.99 across the board, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Compared to most high-priced collections, that won’t hurt your wallet if you’ve got a hankering for some forklift races.

Here’s the official rundown of features you’ll find in the game:

Story

A tale of revenge.

In 1986, teenage jujitsu artist Ryo Hazuki returns to the dojo of his father, Iwao Hazuki, only to witness his murder by a Chinese man, Lan Di. Lan Di steals a mysterious artifact known as the Dragon Mirror. Ryo vows to avenge his father’s death and sets out tracing Lan Di’s path.

The first game in the series, Shenmue begins the tale as Ryo travels around Yokosuka, Japan, gathering clues about his father’s murder and dealing with nefarious gangsters along the way.

The sequel Shenmue II continues Ryo’s quest, this time crossing the sea to Hong Kong, China. Ryo ventures deeper into the criminal underworld, meeting martial arts masters who aid him on his journey and offer insight into his father’s death, and unravels the mysteries of the Dragon Mirror that his father kept hidden.

Gameplay

Take the role of Ryo Hazuki.

Explore a 3D open world searching for clues, examining objects, and talking to NPCs.

Battle enemies and bosses making full use of the moves of Hazuki-style jujitsu.

Beat quick-time events (QTEs) and mini-games.

Key features

The best Shenmue experience

Pioneering Dreamcast classics available for the first time on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC



Updated user interface



Choice of modern or classic controls



Japanese audio available for the first time for a global audience



Fully scalable screen resolutions

An epic legend

A tale of revenge on a grand scale



Solve the mystery of your father’s murder



An experience never to be forgotten

The world feels alive

Talk to anyone, scour the world for clues



NPCs live independent lives on their own schedule



Faithful recreations of 1980s Japan and Hong Kong, China



Distract yourself with arcade games, collectibles, duck racing, and more

Shenmue I & II Collection will arrive later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.