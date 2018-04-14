Shenmue I & II Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

On the back of announcing the Sega Genesis Mini, Sega has announced that both Shenmue I and Shenmue II are coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam sometime later this year.

The release will be worldwide, however, in Japan, it will not be coming to the Xbox One, only to the PS4 (presumably because of the former’s small install base in Japan).

Originally released for the Dreamcast back in 2000 and 2001, Shenmue I and II are cult-classic open-world action adventure games that combine jujitsu combat, investigative sleuthing, RPG elements, and mini-games galore.

Widely considered pioneers of their time, the games feature open-world city exploration, and coined the term Quick Time Event (which I guess is a good claim to fame). The first game was notably one of the first titles with a persistent open world, featuring a living world where NPCs go about their day, and where day and night cycles provide increased realism.

The new versions of the game will feature updated user interfaces, choice of modern or classic controls, fully scalable screen resolutions, and for the first time, Japanese audio available for a global audience.

You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official overview via Sega:

Story

A tale of revenge.

In 1986, teenage jujitsu artist Ryo Hazuki returns to the dojo of his father, Iwao Hazuki, only to witness his murder by a Chinese man, Lan Di. Lan Di steals a mysterious artifact known as the Dragon Mirror. Ryo vows to avenge his father’s death and sets out tracing Lan Di’s path.

The first game in the series, Shenmue begins the tale as Ryo travels around Yokosuka, Japan, gathering clues about his father’s murder and dealing with nefarious gangsters along the way.

The sequel Shenmue II continues Ryo’s quest, this time crossing the sea to Hong Kong, China. Ryo ventures deeper into the criminal underworld, meeting martial arts masters who aid him on his journey and offer insight into his father’s death, and unravels the mysteries of the Dragon Mirror that his father kept hidden.

Gameplay

Take the role of Ryo Hazuki.

Explore a 3D open world searching for clues, examining objects, and talking to NPCs.

Battle enemies and bosses making full use of the moves of Hazuki-style jujitsu.

Beat quick-time events (QTEs) and mini-games.

Key features