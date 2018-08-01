Shenmue I & II’s Latest Trailer Digs Into Its Story

It’s hard to believe that we’re just a few weeks away from rediscovering the Shenmue legacy, with both Shenmue 1 + 2 set to release in a compilation for consoles and PC. And Sega is celebrating said legacy in just the right way.

The company has announced a series of new videos that will look back at the history of the franchise, as well as the journey of Ryo Hazuki, the main character that you take control of in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first video can be seen above, and it’s narrated by voice actor Corey Marshall, who portrays Ryo in the English dub of the game. In it, we get a little bit of background on his story, as he vows to find the man who killed his father while also resolving other things within his life. And, of course, there’s time for forklift racing.

Here’s a description based on what Sega provided us:

“Exploring first and foremost the setting and story of Shenmue I & II, in this episode Corey guides us through Ryo’s tale of investigation and revenge for his father’s murder, and the mystery of the Dragon Mirror that his father kept hidden and eventually died to protect. Ryo’s quest of retribution against Lan Di, the man in the Chinese robes who assassinated his father before his very eyes, took him from the faithfully represented town of Yokosuka to different locations across China, meeting many allies along the way.”

We also get overviews of other assets, like Land Di, the mysterious man who takes the life of Ryo’s father. From there, we get a walkthrough of what you’ll deal with over the course of your journey, including locations around China, deep within the heart of the criminal underworld.

If you’ve played the games on Dreamcast or other platforms, you already know what an epic series this is, with Shenmue 3 set to wrap it up sometime down the road. But if you haven’t, there’s no better time to discover it than right here. Plus you get to play classic arcade games — you can’t beat that.

Shenmue I & II releases on August 21 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.