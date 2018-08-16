Shenmue I + II Trailer Explores Combat Evolution, Mini-Games

We’re just under a week away from rediscovering the majesty of the Shenmue collection, with Sega‘s Shenmue I + II Collection set to arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. And to get us excited for what kind of gaming world we’re in for re-exploring, the publisher has released a new trailer, diving deep into the game’s combat and mini-games.

Hosted once again by the voice of Ryo Hazuki, Corey Marshall, the trailer first breaks down how the in-game combat works. It takes a cue from the Virtua Fighter games — something else producer Yu Suzuki worked on in his prolific career with the company — and allows you to evolve your fighting style with a number of stylish new moves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ryo Hazuki is a Jiu Jitsu master-in-training, spending his spare time busting up the bad guys or sparring with his friends. In Shenmue I & II, you’ll use and unlock real Jiu Jitsu moves that you can level up throughout and transfer between both games – which will come in useful as the enemies become tougher throughout the saga. Beyond stunning Jiu Jitsu moves, you will need great reflexes to progress through Ryo’s quest of retribution. Players will be able to experience first-hand the very first Quick Time Events, which Shenmue introduced to the gaming world,” the company noted in its press release.

But that’s not all. You get to have some fun with the game as well, including mini-games like slot machines, darts, and pool, as well as classic arcade games like Space Harrier and Hang-On. And, of course, you can also enjoy some forklift racing. Because why wouldn’t you?!

As Sega put it in its press release, “But it’s not all about street fights and martial arts practice for Ryo – he must unwind as well. Shenmue’s arcades have fully working versions of all-time classic games, so you can try your hand at Space Harrier – and if outside activities are more your thing, enter a forklift (or duck) race. “

Considering that we aren’t going to get Shenmue III for a while yet (possibly not until 2019, but we’ll see what goes down at Gamescom or Tokyo Game Show), this compilation is the perfect way to revisit this world, remastered in high-definition. We can’t wait to jump back in and get the Space Harrier high score. Check out the nostalgic action in the trailer above!

Shenmue I + II Collection releases on August 21 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.