Shin Megami Tensei 5 Reveals New Story Trailer

Prior to its launch in just a few short weeks, Atlus has now revealed an all-new story trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V. This video, which is one of many new trailers that Atlus has been releasing over the past few months, better gives players an insight into what the story will center around in the latest installment of the long-running JRPG series.

As a whole, this new trailer for SMT V is about 3 minutes in length and gives a broad overview of the characters, location, and main story beats that will be present in this installment. While much of the trailer focuses on establishing the world and overall conflict, we also get to see a whole lot of new gameplay footage that highlights the combat system that players will become accustomed to over the course of the experience.

Speaking more to the actual narrative, Atlus described the story of Shin Megami Tensei V with the following:

“When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonist’s walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at…but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da’at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world.”

If you didn’t already have Shin Megami Tensei V circled on your calendar, the game is poised to launch in a few short weeks on November 12 and will be coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com in the future as we should have a review of the title to share with you down the road.

