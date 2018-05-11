Shonen Jump Famicom Mini Announced By Nintendo In Japan

We know that the NES Classic Edition is making a comeback fairly soon; but anime fans may want to hold out for the special limited edition Famicom Mini that’s about to be introduced in Japan.

The special edition of the system will be focused on the 50th anniversary of Shonen Jump, the publication that has become a favorite for manga fans. As you might expect, the system will feature a number of anime favorites from the 8-bit days — and will also have favorites like Dragon Quest and Tag Team Match: MUSCLE.

Granted, the system won’t be releasing here, but it’s easily importable so you can order it and enjoy all these great games. You might have to do some translation since they’re in Japanese, but for some fans it’ll be worth it.

The system will release on July 7, and though a price point hasn’t been revealed yet it’s likely to be around the $100 mark.

Here are the included games that fans can look forward to.

Tag Team Match: MUSCLE

Dragon Quest

Fist of the North Star

Dragon Ball: Shenron no Nazo

Kinnikuman: Kinnikusei Oui Soudatsusen

Saint Seiya: Ougon Densetsu

Captain Tsubasa

Saint Seiya: Ougon Densetsu Kanketsu-hen

Sekiryuuou

Famicom Jump: Hero Retsuden

Sakigake!! Otokojuku Shippuu Ichi Gou Sei

Ankoku Shinwa: Yamato Takeru Densetsu

Tenchi wo Kurau (Destiny of an Emperor)

Hokuto no Ken 3: Shin Seiki Souzou Seiken Retsuden

Dragon Ball 3: Gokuden

Captain Tsubasa 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kyoushuu! Saiyajin

Magical Taluluto-kun: Fantastic World

Famicom Jump II: Saikyo no Shichinin

Rokudenashi Blues

As for why Dragon Quest is included, it’s because the Dai no Daiboken series was featured for 37 volumes in the magazine. So it makes sense.

Oh, and we get to play Fist of the North Star again. Now that’s worth celebrating. “YOU’RE ALREADY DEAD!”

Some of these might not be so recognizable (we’re interested in seeing what Captain Tsubasa has to offer), but they’re all worthwhile for anime fans, we’re pretty sure. It’s going to be available in very limited quantities, so you may want to get your pre-orders in rather early with your import shops.

(Thanks to Siliconera and Game Informer for the scoop!