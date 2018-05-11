Shonen Jump Famicom Mini Announced By Nintendo In Japan

We know that the NES Classic Edition is making a comeback fairly soon; but anime fans may want to hold out for the special limited edition Famicom Mini that’s about to be introduced in Japan.
The special edition of the system will be focused on the 50th anniversary of Shonen Jump, the publication that has become a favorite for manga fans. As you might expect, the system will feature a number of anime favorites from the 8-bit days — and will also have favorites like Dragon Quest and Tag Team Match: MUSCLE.
Granted, the system won’t be releasing here, but it’s easily importable so you can order it and enjoy all these great games. You might have to do some translation since they’re in Japanese, but for some fans it’ll be worth it.
The system will release on July 7, and though a price point hasn’t been revealed yet it’s likely to be around the $100 mark.
Here are the included games that fans can look forward to.
- Tag Team Match: MUSCLE
- Dragon Quest
- Fist of the North Star
- Dragon Ball: Shenron no Nazo
- Kinnikuman: Kinnikusei Oui Soudatsusen
- Saint Seiya: Ougon Densetsu
- Captain Tsubasa
- Saint Seiya: Ougon Densetsu Kanketsu-hen
- Sekiryuuou
- Famicom Jump: Hero Retsuden
- Sakigake!! Otokojuku Shippuu Ichi Gou Sei
- Ankoku Shinwa: Yamato Takeru Densetsu
- Tenchi wo Kurau (Destiny of an Emperor)
- Hokuto no Ken 3: Shin Seiki Souzou Seiken Retsuden
- Dragon Ball 3: Gokuden
- Captain Tsubasa 2
- Dragon Ball Z: Kyoushuu! Saiyajin
- Magical Taluluto-kun: Fantastic World
- Famicom Jump II: Saikyo no Shichinin
- Rokudenashi Blues
As for why Dragon Quest is included, it’s because the Dai no Daiboken series was featured for 37 volumes in the magazine. So it makes sense.
Oh, and we get to play Fist of the North Star again. Now that’s worth celebrating. “YOU’RE ALREADY DEAD!”
Some of these might not be so recognizable (we’re interested in seeing what Captain Tsubasa has to offer), but they’re all worthwhile for anime fans, we’re pretty sure. It’s going to be available in very limited quantities, so you may want to get your pre-orders in rather early with your import shops.
(Thanks to Siliconera and Game Informer for the scoop!