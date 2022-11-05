Shroud Says Battlefield 2042 Is Better Than Modern Warfare 2

According to Shroud, one of the most popular streamers in the world, and a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, Battlefield 2042 is better than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In other words, one of the most controversial games of the last decade with a disastrous launch, performance issues, and a content problem is better than the fastest-selling Call of Duty game of all time. Modern Warfare 2 just came out, so it's far from perfect. In fact, it has a lot of problems, but none of these problems compare to the problems Battlefield 2042 had at launch. In short, this is a heck of a hot take, but it's what the streamer said during a recent stream.

While streaming on Twitch, Shroud noted that Modern Warfare 2 had some great gun models and animations before saying he thinks "Battlefield is much better than this." The streamer didn't dive into why he thinks this, but he did conclude the MW2 is "bad."

"It looks good. The gun models look great. The animations are good. But... I think I'd rather play... someone asked me earlier if I think this [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2] is better or Battlefield and I think Battlefield is much better than this... the new one. Am I crazy for that," said Shroud.

As you can see, Shroud is holding out hope for the game's Ground War mode, but right now he doesn't seem very impressed with the game top to bottom. And he's not alone, however, I think most would agree it's still substantially better than Battlefield 2042. And that has less to do with Modern Warfare 2 and more with Battlefield 2042, the latter of which no one plays anymore, especially in comparison.

