Shroud Reveals New World Feature That Needs Improvement

Twitch streamer Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek has been playing a lot of New World lately, and it seems he’s been getting a good feel for the MMO from Amazon Game Studios. However, that does not mean that he doesn’t see some room for improvement. In a recent stream, Shroud went into detail about how the game’s user interface needs some work, particularly for those that are playing the game using a mouse and keyboard. Shroud isn’t sure how the developer should go about making these improvements, but this is clearly something he finds frustrating.

“Those aren’t good UIs, man. They’re just made for thumbs. I can’t tell you what every single detail needs to be in a UI, because that’s not my job, but I know for a fact that is not very friendly for a mouse and f***ing keyboard,” Shroud said during the stream.

Shroud went on to say that elements like trading, whispering to other players, and interacting with players that send messages in the chat room could all use some work, calling these issues “weird.” It’s worth noting that this is not the only complaint that the streamer has had with the game. During a recent stream, Shroud also detailed how New World needs to offer casual players “catch-up mechanics,” so they can enjoy the game even if they aren’t able to put in the kind of time that hardcore players can.

Despite these issues with the game, it’s clear that Shroud is a big fan of New World, and he’s certainly not the only one; the game seems to be getting a lot of positive attention from players. The MMO just released last week, so it’s possible that Amazon Game Studios could work on fixing these issues in the coming weeks and months. Hopefully the developer will continue to polish up the game and make it the best it can be!

New World is available now, exclusively on PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

