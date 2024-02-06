Sifu Teases "A Few Surprises" for Game's 2nd Anniversary

Fans of the action roguelike game Sifu might have a whole lot more to look forward to in the coming weeks. Originally released back in 2022, Sifu quickly became one of the year's sleeper hits and was praised for its combat gameplay and unique roguelike structure. Since that time, Sifu has gone on to receive numerous updates that added more content and game modes or players to dig into. And while it was thought that work on the game had reached its end, it seems that developer Sloclap might have some big surprises in store soon enough.

Over on social media, Sloclap informed fans that it has "a few surprises" to share over the course of the next few days and weeks. Specifically, Sloclap said that the first of these new announcements will take place on February 10, which will mark the second anniversary of the game's initial launch. Further details beyond this brief tease weren't shared, but fans were quick to begin sharing their own hopes and dreams for what's to come in response to the message.

Hey everyone!



It's that time of the year again, and we have quite a few surprises to share with you in the coming days and weeks...



Starting with Sifu's 2nd Anniversary, on the 10th!

See you then!#Sifu2ndAnniversary #Sifu pic.twitter.com/6Qo3qCfvgX — SifuGame (@SifuGame) February 5, 2024

As mentioned, it's a bit surprising to hear that Sloclap might still be doing something new with Sifu. This past September, the final content update for Sifu went live and brought with it the game's new Arena mode. Since then, work on the title has slowed to a crawl, which made it seem like Sloclap was moving on to other projects. Clearly, this might not be the case in the wake of this new tease.

One potential announcement that could be coming this month is tied to the Sifu movie. At the end of 2022, it was reported that John Wick creator Derek Kolstad was working on a film adaptation of Sifu. In the time since, no additional news on this project has come about, which has left fans with questions about its status. Assuming that work on the film has progressed well over the past year or so, perhaps we'll get an update on it this month.

What do you think about this new tease related to Sifu from Sloclap? And do you think that new content will soon be coming to the game? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.