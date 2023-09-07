Sifu Gets Final Content Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Developer Sloclap has today released the final content update for its roguelike action game Sifu. Following its initial launch back in early 2022, Sifu has slowly come to new platforms and has continued to receive routine patches that have added new features to the title. Now, Sloclap has reached the end of this ongoing support and has released one last update which should give players a ton of additional modes to keep them busy.

As of this morning, patch version 1.24 for Sifu has rolled out across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Per usual, this update contains a ton of different bug fixes and other small tweaks that should improve Sifu in various ways. The most notable new features with this patch, though, is the arrival of 75 challenges and 6 new arenas for players to test their skills in. Sloclap says that these new options are meant to be very difficult and "cater especially to the needs of more seasoned players." Lastly, a new Custom Mode has also been brought into Sifu that will let players alter past arena challenges to their liking. Even though this is the final huge update for Sifu, many of these additions should ensure that those who want to keep playing the game in perpetuity should be plenty busy.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for this final Sifu update down below.

Patch Notes

New Stuff

6 new Arenas.

75 new Challenges.

8 new Modifiers and 19 new Cheats

2 new Outfits

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game's language could reset to default.

Fixed an issue when scrubbing through the timeline of a large replay file could crash the game.

Fixed an issue that could cause crashes in some Hardpoint Arenas.

Fixed Jinfeng's grab attack in Replays.

Fixed an issue in the Death Menu with the "Reversed Aging" Cheat, for which pendant coins would reappear too early with a high Death Counter.

Fixed an issue where the Avoid tutorial against the Juggernaut grab attack in the Squats couldn't be cleared if the Press Type was set to "Toggle" for guarding in the controller settings.

Fixed an issue where some SFX would be heard repeatedly during gameplay and in the Replay Editor when cheats are active.

Fixed an issue where the age would display incorrectly when the "Infinite Lives" cheat is active.

Fixed an issue with overlapping boss bars in the "Travel Broadens the Mind" challenge.

Sound Design

Added a new "tension" SFX when reaching the end part of a challenge.

Renamed the "Gameplay SFX" setting as "Extradiegetic Sound Effects".

Added Arenas soundtrack to the Replay Editor music selection.

Various fixes and mixing improvements.

Added new SFX for walkie-talkies when thrown.

Art

Added 6 new Arenas!

Added 2 new Oufits (Professional & Wisdom)

UI/UX

Added a button to access the Arenas Custom Mode.

Added an "Increase Menu Text Size" setting, which increases the size of small UI elements.

Added new thumbnails and text for the new Arenas in the Replay selection menu.

Added visual feedback on enemies and bosses' structure bar when using the "Environmental Weakness" and "Structure Only" Cheats.

Fixed various UI issues.

Design

Added 8 new Modifiers.

Added 19 new Cheats, including 8 individual move replacements, and 3 full moveset replacements.

The move some moveset cheats are replacing have been changed:

Jump Punch: Running Light Attack → Duck Strike

Bodyguard Grab: Crooked Foot → Running Light Attack

Arenas Custom Mode . You can choose modifiers or cheats to overwrite a challenge's with. Stamps cannot be earned with Custom Mode active. Not all cheats/modifiers are available in this mode. An arena-exclusive " Master Difficulty " cheat is available in the "Miscellaneous" tab

. You can choose modifiers or cheats to overwrite a challenge's with. Stamps cannot be earned with Custom Mode active. Not all cheats/modifiers are available in this mode. An arena-exclusive " " cheat is available in the "Miscellaneous" tab A Modifiers Randomizer has been added to the Modifiers menu. You can customize, to a degree, which random selection of Modifiers/Cheats will be used for the next level/challenge. Modifiers & Cheats not yet unlocked may be randomly selected too. Progress is stopped with the Randomizer enabled, except with the "Modifiers only" parameter.

has been added to the Modifiers menu. You can customize, to a degree, which random selection of Modifiers/Cheats will be used for the next level/challenge. Modifiers & Cheats not yet unlocked may be randomly selected too. Progress is stopped with the Randomizer enabled, except with the "Modifiers only" parameter. Moved the "Permanent Damage" modifier to its own category ("Health Recovery'') to which the "Legacy" cheat has been added. The Goals texts mentioning it have been updated.

10 new achievements (clearing them is not needed for the platinum trophy/"Fist of the Immortal" achievement)

(clearing them is not needed for the platinum trophy/"Fist of the Immortal" achievement) Increased the currency given by the goals "Strike!", "Friendly fire", "Teamwork" and "Inspiration Windfall" by 50 to prevent a very rare softlock preventing further Cheat unlocks. The total 200 additional currency should be retroactively added to your total if you had already cleared these goals.

Localization

New localization for Title Update 5 content.

Fixed pieces of Chinese text on some walls in the Tower and in the Sanctuary.

