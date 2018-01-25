Silent Descent Mixes Terrifying Horror with Puzzle Solving Skills

Among the new releases on Steam today is Silent Descent, a love letter to the Silent Hill franchise that uses a compelling narrative to move players through a game that aims to fill the gap in our dark souls left behind by the cancellation of Silent Hills. Check out the trailer below:

If that wasn’t spooky enough, check out the basics of the story, as quoted in the game:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In 2009, a man named Samuel Harris was arrested for the death of his wife Maria. Police found the man huddled over her corpse whimpering strange inaudible words. Police records show that there was no sign of a break-in, and no further evidence was found of a third party. An open and shut case. Later that year while awaiting his trial, Samuel hung himself in his cell. Some cheered, for in their minds he was a monster, destined for Hell. Others say, due to his suicide, he will be forever tormenting in the space between Heaven and Hell; in Purgatory. Either way, may God have mercy on his soul!” – Father James Francis.

The game’s director, Gavin Powell, said that the response to its Early Access game play was positive. “With the final update to game scheduled to be released on the day of the game’s release, we are very excited to show everyone the completed game.”

Silent Descent features a few things that might ring familiar with fans of major horror game franchises — and a few twists of its own:

Atmospheric Environments – An eerie immersive and detail world is waiting for you to explore.

Psychological Experience – Silent Descent has been designed to provide a psychological horror experience.

Game-play – Intuitive mechanics and controls.

Enemies – Multiple enemies types of the after-life. You are the hunted, not the hunter.

Puzzle Elements – Collect and harness items to aid your survival and progression.

Resolution and Graphics – 4K support.

Audio – Features an intense and immersive sound design.

Random Encounters – Enemies can spawn dynamically and can be located anywhere. Nowhere is safe.

Story – Silent Descent‘s setting and story is loosely based on real life events.

Silent Descent is available now on Steam, along with a bundle containing all of the developer studio’s titles.