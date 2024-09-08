Silent Hill 2 Remake Reveals New Feature That PS2 Fans Will Love

Konami has revealed a new feature that will be implemented in its upcoming remake of Silent Hill 2 that fans of the original game should particularly love. At this point in time, Silent Hill 2 is exactly one month away from its launch on PlayStation 5 and PC. As a result, Konami has slowly started to highlight some of the supplemental features that will be available in the remake. One of these additional features in question has now been briefly shown off and looks to overhaul the visuals of the game.

Revealed on the official Silent Hill account on X, Konami showed what it's calling the "90s Filter" in Silent Hill 2. This visual filter looks to tweak the look of Silent Hill 2 so that it more closely resembles the game's original style on PlayStation 2 hardware. Konami didn't extensively highlight gameplay footage featuring this 90s Filter in action, but it did attach a brief clip to give prospective players an idea of what to expect.

"Introducing a new feature: '90s Filter'. By turning the filter on, you can play the game with colors that are closer to the original PS2 version of Silent Hill 2," said Konami's description of the mode. "Please enjoy the game in the atmosphere of the past."

As mentioned, Silent Hill 2 is only one month away from its launch at this point in time as it is set to come to PS5 and PC on October 8, 2024. Initially, the game will be a console exclusive for PlayStation but will eventually be able to head to Xbox platforms once this exclusivity window ends. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook as we approach the release of SH2 as we'll have more info to bring to you ahead of its arrival.

What do you think about this new visual option that Konami is including with Silent Hill 2? Will you look to use this graphical style for yourself, or will you stick with the game's revamped visuals? Be sure to let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.