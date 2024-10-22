Silent Hill 2 Update Introduces Game-Breaking Bug, Konami Responds

A recent update to the new remake of Silent Hill 2 has accidentally broken the game. Within the past day, Konami and developer Bloober Team pushed out patch version 1.04 for Silent Hill 2 across PS5 and PC. As a whole, the update didn’t contain a whole lot outside of various bug fixes and some improvements to performance on PS5 and Steam Deck. Unfortunately, in the wake of this patch going live, it has introduced a whole new problem that Konami says it’s now quickly trying to resolve.

Not long after update 1.04 for Silent Hill 2 was let loose, players discovered an error that would prevent them from advancing further in the game. The bug is specifically related to the Labyrinth area of SH2, which is near the end. This issue in question sees a key item in the environment that is needed to continue, the rotating cube, simply vanishing. As a result, players can’t use this item to solve a puzzle, which keeps them stuck in this area in perpetuity.

Based on a statement from Konami and Bloober Team, this bug specifically kicks in for anyone who loads a previous save that was made in the Labyrinth. One way to solve the problem is to simply load a save that Silent Hill 2 players may have made earlier. Of course, this isn’t an ideal solution for many, though, as it forces players to have to replay sections that they’ve already completed. Not to mention, there’s no guarantee that all players will have previous saves to revert to. Still, this is only a resolution for the time being as a proper fix is coming shortly.

“We are aware of an issue some players may encounter after the most recent 1.04 patch released on October the 21st in the Labyrinth level of Silent Hill 2,” says the message on Steam. “This blocker can occur if you load a save data from the Labyrinth level (after Toluca Prison) created before applying the 1.04 patch. Our team has identified the issue, and a fix is in implementation. The fix will be released as soon as possible. Currently, we would like to propose a temporary workaround which is using an earlier save, before entering the Labyrinth. We deeply apologize for this inconvenience. We would like to sincerely thank all players for their patience.”

While it’s good to hear that the team behind Silent Hill 2 is already aware of this bug, it’s still not known when the next update for the game might arrive. Given that Konami and Bloober Team have already identified the source of this problem, there’s a good chance that this resolution won’t take long to implement. That being said, players could still be left waiting many more days for a new update/hotfix to come about. Whenever this patch does drop, though, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.