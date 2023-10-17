Silent Hill: Ascension Releases First Trailer and New Details

The debut of Silent Hill: Ascension is happening later this month, and Genvid Entertainment and Konami Digital Entertainment have released the first trailer for the interactive experience. A new take on the Silent Hill franchise, Ascension will "follow the complex lives of two families in peril, linked by unnerving visions and terrifying monstrosities that hound them to the brink of damnation." The first trailer for the series offers some hints at that storyline, introducing viewers to Astrid Johansen, who is accused of killing her son. Johansen denies the crime, but it remains to be seen how the story will unfold.

The first trailer for Silent Hill: Ascension can be found below.

The two families at the heart of Silent Hill: Ascension are the Hernandez family in Pennsylvania and the Johansen family in Norway. At this time, it's unclear how their lives will intersect, but both families are having disturbing visions. Genvid Entertainment has teased that there's also a cult at the heart of the story, and for the members of these two families, "survival depends on them overcoming their darkest impulses." As the trailer mentions, viewers will have a direct impact on whether these characters can overcome those impulses in Silent Hill: Ascension; the series will have daily live story scenes, and follow-up episodes will change based on the collective decisions of the audience.

Silent Hill: Ascension Release Date and Where to Watch

The first episode of Silent Hill: Ascension will be available October 31st at 6 p.m. PT. Viewers can watch it live and participate on the Silent Hill: Ascension app (through the App Store or Google Play), or at the official website right here. Today, Genvid Entertainment also announced that weekly packaged episodes will be made available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 through the Sony Pictures Core app. Those packaged episodes will also be available through the Bravia Core app on Bravia TVs, and select Xperia phone users will also be able to watch them through the Bravia Core for Xperia app. As these episode bundles will be packaged after the fact, those viewers will not be able to influence the story.

A Changing Experience

In a press release, Genvid CEO Jacob Navok talked up Silent Hill: Ascension, and how even he doesn't know how the series will end.

"There has never been an experience like Silent Hill: Ascension before," said Navok. "It's not a game but an interactive streaming series that will change as the audience makes decisions together. While I'm Executive Producing the title, I don't know how it will end. That is in your hands. And the content you make will be streamed worldwide on televisions and phones, through our relationships with Sony Pictures, Google, Apple, and others. Participating in Silent Hill: Ascension each day means you'll be part of history that will never come again."

Are you planning to check out Silent Hill: Ascension? How do you feel about the interactive element? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!