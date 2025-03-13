Silent Hill f Reveals New Trailer and Official Synopsis

At long last, Konami has shared a new look at Silent Hill f, which is the next mainline entry in the long-running survival-horror franchise. All the way back in 2022, Konami revealed Silent Hill f alongside some initial details on the project. Since that time, though, news on the game has been virtually nonexistent as Konami instead focused on promoting its remake of Silent Hill 2. Now, with that remake having released in the back half of 2024, the time has finally come for Silent Hill f to be shown off once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unveiled during the latest “Silent Hill Transmission” presentation, the first story trailer for Silent Hill f was shown off. Rather than take place in the titular town of Silent Hill, Silent Hill f follows a young girl named Shimizu Hinako in the small, Japanese town of Ebisugaoka. Much like past Silent Hill games, though, Ebisugaoka ends up getting enraptured in a mysterious fog which leads to horrific events happening in the town. Konami also confirmed in the event that Silent Hill f is being written by Ryukishi07 and will also feature music from Akira Yamaoka, the famed composer behind previous Silent Hill titles.

You can watch this new trailer for Silent Hill f for yourself right here:

“In 1960s Japan, Shimizu Hinako’s secluded town of Ebisugaoka is consumed by a sudden fog, transforming her home into a haunting nightmare,” reads the story description. “As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive.”

“Immerse yourself into Hinako’s world imagined by renowned author Ryukishi07, with entrancing music, including pieces by Akira Yamaoka, and beautiful visuals in a gripping tale of doubt, regret, and inescapable choices. Will Hinako embrace the beauty hidden within terror, or succumb to the madness that lies ahead? Discover a new chapter in the Silent Hill series, blending psychological horror with a haunting Japanese setting.”

For now, Konami hasn’t provided an official release date for Silent Hill f, but the game is known to be in the works for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Given that a rating for Silent Hill f came about earlier this year, perhaps there’s a chance it could still arrive in 2025.