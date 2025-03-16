Silent Hill Games Will Not Stop Increasing in Price

Silent Hill games continue to increase in price at a rate that is baffling. In case you don’t pay attention to the secondhand market for video games, the Silent Hill franchise is one of the most expensive that you can get into. For multiple years, games like Silent Hill, Silent Hill 2, Silent Hill 3, Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, and Silent Hill: Origins have been selling for anywhere between $100 to $700, depending on their quality. And while high-value games like this tend to fall a bit in cost over time, the opposite seems to be true with Silent Hill.

Since 2021, which is when the price of Silent Hill games really began taking off, their resale values have only continued to move upward. Within the past year, the original Silent Hill has started selling consistently for over $200 while Silent Hill 2 has sold for about $150 on average, even in spite of a new remake being available to play. Meanwhile, some of the cheaper games in the series like Silent Hill 4: The Room and Silent Hill: Origins went from selling at about $100 in complete condition to now going for around $150 apiece. And then there’s Silent Hill 3, which started 2024 by being sold for about $175 on average; now it has shot up to a little more than $220.

So why are Silent Hill games still so expensive? Well, there are likely a few reasons. For starters, survival-horror games from the PS1 and PS2 eras are almost always some of the priciest on each console. With the PS2, in particular, the vast majority of the rarest and most expensive games on the hardware like Kuon, Rule of Rose, and Haunting Ground belong to the survival-horror genre. Naturally, since Silent Hill belongs to this genre, it means that its many games continue to cost a lot to buy nowadays.

Other than this, though, Konami hasn’t really made an attempt to make these older Silent Hill games easier to play on modern platforms. Outside of the 2024 remake of Silent Hill 2, the only other remastered release that exists is the Silent Hill HD Collection for Xbox 360 and PS3. This bundle contains only Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill 3, though, and both versions of these games are considered lesser when compared to their original iterations. As such, outside of downloading ROMs of these games to play on PC or elsewhere, the only way you can play them in their original form is by tracking down a physical copy on legacy PlayStation consoles.

Moving forward, I continue to remain curious about if this Silent Hill trend will continue. Given the remaining popularity of Silent Hill as a whole, it would seem doubtful that these games will start to fall in price any time soon. This is even more true given that the next mainline entry in the series, Silent Hill f, was recently shown off and could arrive this year. Until Konami ports or remasters many of its Silent Hill games of yesteryear, continue to expect them to cost an arm and a leg at your local video game store.