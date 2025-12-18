New Silent Hill Game Could Continue Silent Hill f’s Most Divisive Choice

The next entry in Konami’s beloved Silent Hill franchise could continue the most divisive choice that was made with the recent Silent Hill f. While Silent Hill f made a number of departures from the past games in the survival-horror series, it was the decision to move the story away from the titular town of Silent Hill in the United States to 1960s Japan that prompted some uncertainty from fans. While this move was one that ended up being generally well-received once Silent Hill f released, some still pined to see the original setting make a comeback in a future installment. Now, based on new word from one boss in charge of the Silent Hill franchise, it sounds like this might not be happening.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a conversation with Inverse, Silent Hill f producer Motoi Okamoto said those at Konami are considering exploring other regions around the globe in upcoming games. Okamoto specifically mentioned countries like Russia, Italy, and South Korea as potential destinations for future Silent Hill stories due to “unique types of belief systems” seen in each locale. Okamoto also pointed to Central and South America as potential options as well, and mentioned that Konami may explore partnerships with countries in these regions to help best craft a new Silent Hill game.

“We believe we could perhaps take similar approaches with other cultures across the globe,” Okamoto said. “For example, in Central or South America, we could perhaps tap into the more local, shamanistic beliefs and see how that ties in. But we could also try to expand our horizons and look into other regions, like possibly Russia, Italy, or South Korea, because all those areas have their own unique types of belief systems. I believe that will be a gateway for us to expand our concepts further.”

Silent Hill Will Still Be Seen in Other Ways

Even if the mainline Silent Hill games start to shift away from the foggy town in Maine, we still should see plenty of this iconic location in other ways. Currently, Silent Hill 2 remake developer Bloober Team is working on another remake, this time of the original Silent Hill. This remake is guaranteed to feature a revitalized version of Silent Hill itself, which should provide longtime fans of the series with the satisfaction of seeing this setting in new games.

Beyond this Silent Hill remake, Konami is also working with Annapurna Interactive on Silent Hill: Townfall. Details on Townfall are still incredibly sparse for the time being as Konami has yet to confirm when or where the game will take place. Given that it’s set to be the next Silent Hill title to release, though, there’s a good chance that we’ll start to learn more about it in 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!