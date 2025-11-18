Silent Hill: Townfall Leak Hints at Impending Release Date

A new leak for Silent Hill: Townfall may have just revealed that the game’s release date is far closer than anticipated. Back in September, the latest entry in the Silent Hill saga, Silent Hill f, released to widespread acclaim from critics and players alike. Despite still being so new, though, Silent Hill f wasn’t the only game for the series in the works, as Konami was simultaneously developing the mysterious Silent Hill: Townfall. And while news on Townfall has been rare since its reveal in 2022, it now looks like the game could be launching in a matter of months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a new listing for Silent Hill: Townfall appeared on the retail site Liverpool Mexico. While this might not seem notable, what was unique about this listing is that it contained a release date of March 26, 2026. Not long after the page for Townfall went live with this information, it was quickly deleted for one reason or another. Whether or not the launch date found on the page was accurate or not isn’t known, but this wouldn’t be the first time that a foreign retailer leaked a release date ahead of its proper announcement.

Silent Hill Townfall's release date was leaked on e-shop "Liverpool Mexico" as March 26 2026. It has now been deleted from the website.

It's too specific to be placeholder date, and if the release date has been decided, Konami might announce a new Transmission soon.

Thanks… https://t.co/COjJ7V1Vca pic.twitter.com/Pv8z5vpRY8 — Rachel Ashmun 🟥 (@Rashmunchel) November 17, 2025

In all likelihood, this Silent Hill: Townfall release date found on the page wasn’t accurate, simply because an arrival in March 2026 doesn’t seem all that feasible. Unless Konami begins talking far more about Townfall in the weeks to come, it would be a strange move for the publisher to release the next Silent Hill game so quickly after saying nothing substantial about it for years. This move would be all the more puzzling as it would also result in two new Silent Hill games releasing over a span of roughly six months.

Still, this Silent Hill: Townfall leak cannot be completely ignored as Liverpool is a legitimate retailer in Mexico. As such, there’s reason to believe that the company might be privy to information like this ahead of the general public. March 26th is also an oddly specific date that falls on a day of the week (Thursday) on which other video games traditionally happen to release. As such, this leak could very well be accurate, even though it should be taken with a hefty grain of salt.

For now, details on Silent Hill: Townfall remain incredibly slim as we don’t even know which platforms the game will be coming to. What we do now, however, is that the project will be uniquely published by Annapurna Interactive, which is partnering with Konami on the latest game in the iconic survival-horror series.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!