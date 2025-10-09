Silent Hill f Features a Silent Hill 1 Easter Egg That 99% of Fans Would Never Notice

Silent Hill f has been found to contain a sneaky Easter egg that ties back to the original Silent Hill, but it’s one that the vast majority of fans would never notice. Compared to almost every other game in the Silent Hill saga, Silent Hill f deviates quite a bit, as it moves to the setting of 1960s Japan rather than staying in the United States. Despite this, the game hasn’t strayed away from the roots of the franchise and even features a subtle callback to the initial entry that debuted back in 1999.

Spotted by user Frankielollia, Silent Hill f has a fantastic Easter egg that wasn’t really hidden at all. This secret specifically appears during the Middle School section of the game and comes in the form of a piece of sheet music that is attached to a chalkboard. Upon first glance, this probably doesn’t look like much, but if you’re able to read music, you’ll find that these notes actually end up being the same ones from the theme for Silent Hill 1.

This Easter egg is pretty cool for a variety of reasons. For starters, it’s fun to see Konami reference the original Silent Hill in this latest installment in the series, especially since Silent Hill f doesn’t have a whole lot of connective tissue with these older entries. Beyond this, the secret is a pretty ingenious one as the vast majority of people who play Silent Hill f likely can’t read music. And for those who do, there’s a high chance that they wouldn’t be able to sightread this music and immediately know that it’s from Silent Hill 1. This Easter egg’s mere existence suggests there are plenty of other subtle secrets like this scattered throughout SHf.

Silent Hill 1 Will Be Much More Prominent Soon

If you’ve never played the first Silent Hill before, the good news is that it’s about to become even more relevant. Bloober Team, the studio that remade last year’s Silent Hill 2, is now in the process of remaking the first entry as well. In fact, Bloober recently announced that it has now moved on to full production for the remake, which suggests that it should launch within the next year or two.

Beyond this, Konami is also working on a new Silent Hill game called Silent Hill: Townfall. News on Townfall has been slim over the past couple of years, but with Silent Hill f now finally out, we should start hearing more about this upcoming title soon enough.

