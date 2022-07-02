New Silent Hill Game Teaser Trailer Potentially Leaked

A teaser trailer for a new Silent Hill game may have just leaked online. There have been rumors of a Silent Hill revival for a few years, but recently these rumors have gone silent. And it's as they have gone silent that a new trailer has surfaced online. It could be fake, but if it's a fake, it's a very well-done fake. If it's real, then the "global reveal" of the game is coming on July 12, which means this teaser trailer will likely drop next week.

As for the origins of the trailer, it's all a bit sketchy. It appears the trailer appeared on a Japanese forums site yesterday, July 1. The pitch alongside the leak is that this was shown during a shareholder's meeting earlier in the week at Konami. And that's all we have. Since then, the video has been taken and plastered all over Reddit and Twitter.

So, is it real? Well, that's the speculation that has consumed the Silent Hill fanbase. Again, if this is a fake, it's an impressive fake. Creating something like the teaser below would require a lot more effort than the average fake. That said, there's also nothing to the teaser trailer that cements it as real.

Leak: New Silent Hill game from Konami reveal date and teaser trailer have been leaked! Here’s the teaser video and the reveal date is July 12! #SilentHill #Xbox #PlayStation pic.twitter.com/JaKBEAOSSX — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) July 2, 2022

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is a leak, not official. As for Konami, it has not issued any type of response or comment regarding the leak. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever it has to say, salient or not.

If this is real, it could be the long-rumored Silent Hills revival from PlayStation, Kojima, and Konami. There's also been rumors of a remake/reboot of the first game, as well as a new installment from Polish developer Bloober Team, the studio behind the likes of Blair Witch, Layers of Fear, and The Medium.

