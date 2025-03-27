Silent Hill Movie Finds New Streaming Home

Movies and TV shows based on video game properties were mostly bad for a long time. These days, Hollywood seems to be putting a lot more effort into making faithful adaptations that feel accurate to the source material, but that was not always the case. Just 15-20 years ago, theaters were cluttered with weak attempts like DOOM, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, and House of the Dead. There were some rare exceptions though, such as Silent Hill. The 2006 movie is well-regarded by fans of the video game series, and those that haven’t seen it yet have a new opportunity to do so.

Silent Hill is officially now streaming on Shudder. For those unfamiliar with Shudder, the streaming service exclusively caters to fans of the horror genre, offering a mix of films, documentaries, and shows. That makes it a pretty good home for Silent Hill, a movie that’s pretty unnerving regardless of your familiarity with its source material. Whether you’re deeply familiar with the Konami published games, or just a horror fan, you might find something to enjoy from the movie now that it’s on Shudder.

pyramid head in silent hill (2006)

Silent Hill was directed by Christophe Gans, and features Radha Mitchell, Sean Bean, Jodelle Ferland, Laurie Holden, and Deborah Kara Unger. The film centers around parents Rose (Mitchell) and Christopher (Bean) entering the town of Silent Hill in an attempt to find a cure for their daughter (Ferland). The film does not directly adapt any one game in the series, instead drawing inspiration from various titles. However, the movie has frequently been celebrated for matching the style and vibes of the games.

We are now in an era where not only are video game adaptations generally better and more faithful, they are also much more plentiful; it seems every major gaming franchise is being considered for a movie or TV show at the moment. Silent Hill is no exception, and production on a new movie titled Return to Silent Hill finished earlier this year. For fans of the 2006 Silent Hill movie, the good news is that director Christophe Gans is back. Gans did not return for 2012’s Silent Hill: Revelation, and overall reception to that movie was much worse than the original. At this time, there’s no word on when Return to Silent Hill will be released, but the arrival of Silent Hill on Shudder should help to tide viewers over in the meantime.

In addition to a new Silent Hill movie on the way, Konami has been giving the video games a lot of attention over the last few years. A remake of Silent Hill 2 was released on PlayStation 5 last year, and a new game called Silent Hill f is expected to arrive on multiple platforms in 2025.

Do you plan on checking out Silent Hill now that it's on Shudder? Are you excited for Return to Silent Hill?