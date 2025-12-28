Silent Hill Producer Reveals Major Plans for the Franchise (And Fans Will Be Pleased)

The Silent Hill franchise isn’t going to be taking a break anytime soon. The Silent Hill franchise was booming in the 2000s, helping define the survival horror genre alongside Resident Evil. However, both franchises eventually hit a wall and had some rocky entries, prompting in creative reboots. Silent Hill’s reboot was tragically cancelled, however. Hideo Kojima intended to shake up the series in a big way by making it first-person, something that was proven to work with the game’s PT demo. Due to a variety of reasons, the game was scrapped and Silent Hill was put on ice for nearly a decade.

The franchise was properly resurrected with a remake of Silent Hill 2 in 2024. However, given that game was already fantastic, the jury was still out on whether or not Konami could successfully make a new game in the series. In 2025, Silent Hill f was released and praised up and down by fans and critics alike. The game was even nominated at The Game Awards, highlighting the level of success Konami had with the game. Now, eyes are turning toward Silent Hill: Townfall, which fans believe may release sometime in 2026.

Silent Hill Will Release a New Game Every Year, Says Producer

silent hill f

Townfall won’t be the end of this run of Silent Hill games, in fact, it seems like it will be the beginning. Series producer Motoi Okamoto told Famitsu that Konami is aiming to have a new Silent Hill game out every single year, something they’ve accomplished two years in a row already. That seems to suggest Townfall will indeed be released by next fall.

“Following the release of Silent Hill 2 in October 2024, we were able to deliver Silent Hill f ​​in September 2025, and the Silent Hill series is now back on track,” said Okamoto. “We aim to release about one title per year, including both announced and unannounced titles. We’re not sure how far we can achieve this, but we’ll do our best as the producer of the Silent Hill series. Ideally, we’d like to keep the buzz around Silent Hill constant. We’ll do our best to provide you with new updates, so we hope you’ll wait a little longer.”

It sounds like this isn’t necessarily a mandate in the same way as a franchise like Call of Duty, but there’s clearly some kind of pipeline being developed by Konami. Multiple developers are being brought in to work on new Silent Hill games and as seen by the various games we have gotten, there’s room to shake up the formula. They can be first-person, third-person, and tackle different ideas and even locations, as proven by Silent Hill f. This should hopefully prevent the series from getting stale, but we’ll just have to wait and see if they all stick the landing.

The original Silent Hill is also being remade by Bloober Team, the studio that remade the second game. It’s unclear if they will be given the opportunity to remake other games in the series (or if they will even want to), but it does seem like

